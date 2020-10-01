A day after announcing his exit from Mamelodi Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane has been confirmed as the new gaffer at Al Ahly in Egypt.

The highly rated South African coach takes over from Swiss coach Rene Weiler on a two year contract.

“Mosimane signed a two-season contract starting on 2 October 2020, alongside his assistant crew including general coach and performance analyst,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“Assistant Coach Sami Komsan and Belgian Goalkeeping Coach Michel Iannacone will stay in their posts while Sayed Abdel-Hafiz to continue as the team’s football director, the statement added.

The record Caf Champions League winners have defended the Egyptian League title and are into the finals of the Egyptian Super Cup and the semi-finals of the continental club competition which presents first tasks for Mosimane.

Mosimane is arguably the most celebrated African coach at the moment after guiding Sundowns to several league titles and the Caf Champions League in 2016.