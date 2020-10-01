2020 Kabaka Birthday Run: Sunday, 29th November

Omulamwa: “Abasajja Tulwanyise Mukenenya tutaase abaana ab’obuwala”

The theme of the 2020 Kabaka Birthday run echoes aloud; “Men against AIDS to save the girl child”.

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging the world at all fronts, the initial date (5th April 2020) of the Kabaka Birthday run was altered as the country was under a total lockdown.

Buganda Kingdom and the loyal subjects of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II remained positive that this run could happen when the lockdown is eased.

Finally, the date of the run has been confirmed as Sunday, 29th November 2020 and the event will be held virtually unlike the previous editions where hundreds of thousands gathered together.

This was confirmed by the Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom, Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga on 1st October 2020 at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala during a special press conference.

The Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is pleased to announce that the 2020 Kabaka Birth Day run will be held on Sunday, 29th October. Some runners will be flagged off in the Palace in Mengo with a specially designed route. The rest of the people will run at their respective localities, post the pictures on their different social media platforms. In respect of the theme, the Kabaka urges his subjects and all the people to take care and safe guard against the HIV/AIDS pandemic with the men at the fore front. Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom

A few runners will converge at the Buganda royal palace in Mengo and will be flagged off officially by His Majesty the Kabaka.

The launch was also graced by Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu (Buganda minister of sports, leisure and recreation), Dr. Prosperous Nankindu, Joseph Kawuuki, headline sponsor Airtel Uganda officials Ali Balunywa and Remmy Kisakye, DFCU Bank’s Jude Kansiime, Sarah Nakku (UNAIDS official), the different Masaza chiefs and other officials.

The price of kits (running vest, water bottle and wrist band) has been reduced from 15,000/- to 10,000/- and they are available at various places at Bulange – Mengo, Masaza headquarters, Nkumba University, Seroma Police Post – Nakasero, Muganzirazza, Total petrol stations and other places.