Uganda Cranes long serving goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba will not be part of the team travelling to Dubai for a nine day training camp.

Kawowo Sports understands that Kajoba, who also doubles as the Vipers SC Head coach is unwell and his slot will be filled by Ibrahim Mugisha.

L-R: Ibrahim Mugisha, Francis Mugerwa, Fred Kajoba Kisitu and Paul Kiwanuka Credit: Vipers SC

Ironically, Mugisha is the goalkeeping coach at Vipers under Kajoba but has previously worked with Coach Johnathan McKinstry at Rwanda’s Amavubi.

| DUBAI BOUND



Skipper Halid Lwaliwa, Karim Watambala, Ibrahim Orit and Milton Karisa have this morning left for Dubai for a Cranes training camp.



Meanwhile, our goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha joined the departing contingent. #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/AjAFc359Rd — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) October 1, 2020

There is no official communication from Fufa in regards to the development but the Venoms; confirmed Mugisha will be part of the Cranes on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Halid Lwaliwa, Milton Karisa, Karim Watambala and Ibrahim Oriti are some of the local players on the team.

Ibrahim Oriti in action for Mbarara City against Bright Stars. He is part of Uganda’s Cranes squad for Dubai camp

URA’s Shafik Kagimu, KCCA’s Charles Lukwago and Kyetume’s highly rated custodian Joel Mutakubwa are reportedly some of the local contingent on the squad.

Uganda Cranes is preparing for a double header against South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.