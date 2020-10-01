Uganda Cranes long serving goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba will not be part of the team travelling to Dubai for a nine day training camp.
Kawowo Sports understands that Kajoba, who also doubles as the Vipers SC Head coach is unwell and his slot will be filled by Ibrahim Mugisha.
Ironically, Mugisha is the goalkeeping coach at Vipers under Kajoba but has previously worked with Coach Johnathan McKinstry at Rwanda’s Amavubi.
There is no official communication from Fufa in regards to the development but the Venoms; confirmed Mugisha will be part of the Cranes on their social media accounts.
Meanwhile, Halid Lwaliwa, Milton Karisa, Karim Watambala and Ibrahim Oriti are some of the local players on the team.
URA’s Shafik Kagimu, KCCA’s Charles Lukwago and Kyetume’s highly rated custodian Joel Mutakubwa are reportedly some of the local contingent on the squad.
Uganda Cranes is preparing for a double header against South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.