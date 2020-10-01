Defender Mustafa Kiiza will join his new team, Montreal Impact in Canada next week after the greenlight to have Entebbe International Airport open was given last month

The left back signed a two-year deal with the Major League Soccer Outfit coached by former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry back in July but has since then not been able to travel due to restrictions on passenger flights.

With the airport re-opening today (1st October 2020), Kizza will now be able to travel according to a reliable source.

Mustafa Kizza celebrates after scoring for KCCA FC

The source that preferred anonymity further intimated that the player has also pulled out of the Uganda Cranes team that will have a training camp in Dubai this month.

‘Kizza will not be part of the Uganda Cranes camp because he will be travelling soon to join his new team, “said the source before adding. “Now that the Airport is open and he has attained the work permit, he is only waiting for the visa.”

Mustafa Kizza in action for Uganda Cranes.

Initially, Montreal Impact had granted Kizza a short loan stint up to December at KCCA FC due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that hindered international travels but the arrangement is now cancelled and the roving left back will move to his new team.

A graduate of the KCCA Soccer Academy, Kizza has showed great ability over the last three years making him one of the best left backs in the country.

For three successive seasons, he has topped the assist charts and on several occasions found his name on the score sheet.

Kizza’s assists in the last three seasons

2017/18 – 16 assists

2018/19 – 14 assists

2019/20 – 10 assists

Mustafa Kizza in action for KCCA Football Club last season.

Before sealing the move to Montreal Impact, he had already had trials at Real Valladolid in Spain and Lussanne Sport in Switzerland. He nearly joined Morocco’s Hassan Agadir at the start of the year before the MLS side came calling.