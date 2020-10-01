Uganda U17 Women’s football National team coach Ayub Khalifah Kiyingi has summoned a provisional squad of 30 players to kick start preparations ahead of the crunch fixture against Cameroon in the 2021 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The team will enter residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi on Monday.

The new faces on the team include Winnifred Kwatulira, Devine Mirembe, Kamuyati Naigaga, Brenda Munyana and Sumaya Tibazalika.

The coach is impressed that final the team will enter camp and make sure the players are in fine shape before the first game.

“I’m happy that finally the team will enter camp. We should have entered earlier but there several restrictions but I know we can use the remaining time to put the players in the perfect shape for the games.” He said.

Despite playing in the qualifiers for the first time, Uganda has defied odds to edge closer to a dream chance of playing at the world stage.

The team eliminated Ethiopia and Tanzania in the last two qualifying stages and will now tussle Cameroon for a slot.

Uganda will host the first leg on 31st October 2020 at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo and a return leg two weeks later in Cameroon.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs High School), Joan Namusisi (Isra Soccer Academy), Zulaika Ngamita (Asubo Gafford Ladies)

Defenders

Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Sumaya Komuntale (Tooro Queens), Bira Naddunga (Olila High School), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Stella Musubuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Patricia Akiror (Ajax Queens FC)

Midfielders

Winnifred Kwatulira (Jinja United FC), Devine Mirembe (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Shamira Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Moreen Nangonzi (Ajax Queens FC), Ruth Nyakato (Tooro Queens FC), Sumaya Kyomuhendo (Isra Soccer Academy), Sumaya Tibazalika (Wakiso)

Forwards

Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies),Zaina Nandede (She Kataka FC), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijjah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Catherine Nagadya, (Uganda Martyrs High School), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School), Eva Nagayi (Rines WFC), Kamuyati Naigaga (Taggy High School), Brenda Munyana (Uganda Martyrs High School)

