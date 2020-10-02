Goalkeeper Eric Dhaira has returned to FUFA Big League outfit Maroons Football Club.

The development comes after the goalkeeper, young brother to the deceased former Uganda Cranes goalie Abel Dhaira returns to the Prisons funded outfit after signing a two year contract.

Dhaira had played at the same club during the 2018-19 season before he left for FUFA Big league club, Katwe United FC in the subsequent season (2019-20).

The stylish goalkeeper boosts the goalkeeping department that has Emmanuel Akol, Amir Nalugoda and 16 year old Walter Chandia.

Other fresh signings at the club include towering holding midfielder Nelson Mandela and forward Derrick Mudaali.

Goalkeeper Eric Dhaira (Credit: Xandra)

Extended contracts:

A couple of players extended their employment contracts with Maroons.

These include among others former Uganda U-17 midfielder Emmanuel “Song” Olinga, Solomon Walusimbi, Maxwell Okello, Sydney Chika whilst Isaac Otto, Junior Amanya, Ronald Orombi, Yahya Luti, Chika and Eddy Kapampa Ssebiccu returned from the respective loan spells.

Maroons lost holding midfielder Felix Okot (to Kyetume), goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo and striker Steven Dese Mukwala to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

The Prisons’ funded club has Charles Ayiekoh Lukula as head coach.

Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna and Abubaker Tabula serve as assistant coach and trainer respectively whilst Sadik Wassa is the goalkeeping coach.

The new FUFA Big League season is tentatively earmarked to kick off on 29th October 2020.