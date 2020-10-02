Tanzania National Football team Head Coach Ettiene Ndayirajige has named a 25-man squad for the international friendly match against Burundi.

The clash is slated to be played on October 11 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam as the Taifa Stars prepare for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers as well as the Chan 2020.

The squad has usual suspects Mbwana Ally Samatta, John Rafael Bocco, Himid Mao and Simon Msuva among other Taifa Stars.

The team will face Tunisia Carthage Eagles on November 11 away in Tunis before hosting them at home in Dar es Salaam in the Group J Afcon 2021 qualifier.

Tanzania are on three points in the group after a 2-1 win over Equatorial Guinea and defeat away to Libya by the same score.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC)

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Brayson David, Abdallah Sebo (Azam FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Iddy Mobbi (Polisi Tanzania)

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Said Hamisi, Yassin Mzamiru (Simba SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC, Egypt), Iddy Nado, Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC, South Africa).

Forwards: John Bocco (Simba SC), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbhace FC, Turkey), Nickson Kibabage, Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, Morocco), Thomas Ulimwengu (TP Mazembe DR Congo), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC)