Uganda Cranes offensive midfielder Allan Kateregga has joined the national team camp ahead of the planned training camp in Dubai.

Kateregga joined the rest of the teammates, mostly locally based players on Saturday, 3rd October 2020.

According to the first assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru, Kateregga who plies his professional trade at Erbil Sports Club was first tested for COVID-19 before flying to Uganda.

“On Saturday, we marked our second day in self isolation after the COVID-19 tests as we await the results. We were joined by Allan Kateregga who first tested for COVID-19 before traveling to Uganda.” Mubiru noted.

The dread-locked left footed midfielder joins other 13 locally based players who entered camp on Thursday.

Before the camp, the players and officials were all tested for COVID-19 with the results expected on Saturday, 3rd October 2020.

The training camp in Dubai will last for 10 days as a precursor for the upcoming AFCON 2021 double header qualifier against South Sudan in November 2020.

The team in camp:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafiani Alionzi Legasson (Uganda Revenue Authority), Charles Lukwago (Kampala Capital City Authority)

Defenders: Samuel Kato (Kampala Capital City Authority), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Mbowa (Uganda Revenue Authority)

Midfielders: Allan Kateregga (Erbil Sports Club, Iraq), David Owori Colgate (Sports Club Villa), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Shafiq Kagimu (Uganda Revenue Authority), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (Uganda Revenue Authority), Bright Anukani (Kampala Capital City Authority), Milton Karisa (Vipers)

Officials: