MTN Uganda has kicked off an online campaign to drive awareness and encourage Joshua Cheptegei as he goes after after Kenenisa Bekele’s long-standing 10,000m world record.

Cheptegei earlier revealed how he plans to attempt breaking the record set by the Ethiopian legend on August 26, 2005 in Brussels, Belgium.

Through MTN Uganda’s social media platforms, customers will be prompted to post their prediction of Joshua’s finish time in his attempt to beat the 10,000 metre world record.

The predictions will be posted to the MTN Social Media pages using hashtags #GoodTogether, #NNValenciaWRDay and the first customer to post the closest finish time will win the equivalent to the time run by Cheptegei from MTN Uganda. For instance, if Cheptegei posts a running time of 26:17.00, the customer will win UGX. 261,700 or data worth the same amount of money.

In August this year, Cheptegei broke Bekele’s 15year old record in the men’s 5,000 metres race by a whopping 2 seconds when he posted a race time of 12:35.36 as faster than Bekele’s 12:37.35.

According to a statement released by MTN Uganda, the telecom giant “is harnessing its reach and voice to mobilize Ugandans to rally behind their own as he strives to bring yet another prestigious title back home, at the NN Valencia World Record Day on October 7th, 2020.”

Speaking about MTN’s involvement with the athlete, Somdev Sen, MTN Uganda’s Chief Marketing Officer said, “Considering how important this record will be for Uganda’s image and the athletics fraternity, we are rallying support for Cheptegei as he challenges this tough record. He has given us reason to believe in him and we owe him our support as he proudly flies our flag.”

UAF President Dominic Otuchet, Joshua Cheptegei and Wim Vanhelleputte, MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer

MTN has sponsored athletics in Uganda for the last 16 years through support to programs of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF).

It is from this partnership, that the Federation is steadily growing Uganda’s reputation as a track and field athletics powerhouse in the region and continent.

“MTN has been a part of grass root development of athletics in Uganda and salutes all the big strides the sport is achieving. We pledge to continue supporting the sport in whatever way we can,” Sen said.