The Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry confirmed the long awaited full list of players for the 10 day’s training camp in Dubai.

It is a blend of the foreign based and local legion that makes a total of 26 players and 14 officials.

Swedish based striker Alexis David Bbakka is among the four forwards considered for the camp.

Bbakka, who has of late impressed at Umea at a time the club is dogged by injuries and a few COVID-19 cases makes the team that is preparing for the AFCON 2021 double header against South Sudan in November 2020.

South End United’s Elvis Bwomono, Reading’s Jayden Onen, Portugal based left back Alex Kakuba, on form Faruku Miya and team captain Denis Onyango among others are some of the foreign based players.

Alex Kakuba Credit: Courtesy

The Northern Irish national confirmed that some players were ruled out because of the COVID-19

A number of players were unfortunately ruled out from consideration for the training camp due to Covid-19 travel restrictions applicable to them, or through injury. However the camp presents a great opportunity for a large quota of the foreign based players alongside the best players in the Uganda premier league to prepare for upcoming AFCON and CHAN engagements Johnathan McKinstry, as quoted by FUFA Website

From the 13 locally based players who entered residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi, Kampala, only goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi Legasson has been left behind with the rest making the cut.

All the players (local and foreign based) were tested for COVID-19 and will present their certificates upon arrival in Dubai.

Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu is part of the local crop of players for the Dubai training camp

Uganda Cranes will make optimal use of this training camp in preparation for the upcoming AFCON 2021 double header against South Sudan.

The entire delegation is led by former FIFA Referee Ronnie Kalema, now a FUFA Executive Committee member.

Full Delegation:

Players

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango – Team Captain (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, Uganda), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan)

Defenders: Alex Kakuba (Desportivo Cova De Piedade, Portugal), Nicholas Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, United, England), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Samuel Kato (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Patrick Mbowa (URA, Uganda)

Midfielders: Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Jayden Onen (Reading, eNGLAND), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Erbil, Iraq), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Shafiq Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers, Uganda), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda)

Forwards: Alexis Bbakka (Umea, Sweden), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda),

Officials: Johnathan McKinstry (Head coach), Abdallah Mubiru (Assistant Coach), Livingston Mbaabzi (Assistant Coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping Coach), Alexander McCarthy (Fitness Trainer), Felix Ayobo (Sport Scientist), Emmanuel Nakabago (Doctor), Regan Innocent Baluku (Doctor), Samuel Mulondo (Kitman), Ayub Balyejusa (Kit man), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (Team officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media)

Head of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA Executive Committee member)