FUFA Big League play offs (2019-20) – Semi-finals:

Tentative Date – 10th October 2020

Kataka Vs Kitara

Kiboga Young Vs Ndejje University

Regional Play-offs:

Eastern: Admin (Bukedi group) Vs Gaddafi FC (Nile)

Buganda: Luweero United Football Club (Ssezibwa) Vs Buwambo United FC (Katonga)

Kampala: Edgars FC (Cobra group) Vs CATDA (Scorpion)

Western: Terrazo and Tiles (Ankole) Vs Kigezi Football Club (Kigezi)

West Nile: Hot Springs (Nyagak) Vs Calvary (Nile group)

Kitara: Boma (Albert group) Vs Asingye (Edward group)

North East: Sansiro (Bisina) Vs Team Church FC (Kyoga)

Northern: Gateway (Group A) Vs Northern Elephants (Group B)

*Venue for play-offs is FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) top decision making body, the Executive granted the use of five substitutions during the forthcoming promotional play-offs.

The decision comes in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that largely disrupted football business worldwide.

This led to the world’s football mother body Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) to allow the use of five substitutions, as a maximum number from the normal three.

“FIFA granted the use of five substitutions in these trying times of COVID-19. As FUFA, we follow by the FIFA guidelines and advise. Therefore, we shall use a maximum of five substitutions during the promotional play offs” Moses Magogo, the president of FUFA stated.

L-R: Darius Mugoye, Moses Magogo and Hamid Juma during the consultative meeting with Big League and regional clubs at FUFA

Football in Uganda is set to resume when the play-offs for the FUFA Big League and regional clubs take center stage at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

These play-offs shall start with the four FUFA Big League clubs (Kitara, Kataka, Ndejje University and Kiboga Young) all vying for the available one slot.

The federation, as disclosed by Magogo has set the tentative kick off date as 10th October 2020 for this play offs.

Meanwhile, FUFA confirmed to meet the various costs of accommodation, feeding, security, match medical costs as well as part of the COVID-19 testing for players and officials.

The club officials and FUFA delegation convened in a largely successful consultative meeting on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the new FUFA Complex building in Mengo, Kampala.

The club representatives freely shared ideas on how best football will return, pointing out on the possibilities and hardships being encountered.

At the end of the meeting, it was resolved that the clubs and FUFA would cost share the COVID-19 testing cost, as the clubs would also meet the transport costs to the venue.

FUFA, on the other hand will feed, accommodate, provide security and general medical care with an ambulance throughout the duration of the play offs.

Other FUFA officials in attendance included; Darius Mugoye (FUFA second president Darius Mugoye), Decolas Kiiza (FUFA Deputy CEO – Football), Hamid Juma (FUFA Executive Committee member), Hajjati Aisha Nalule (Director FUFA Competitions Director), Ivan Kintu Bayige (FUFA Club licensing manager), Sarah Birungi (FUFA Competitions officer) and Ahmed Hussein (FUFA Communications Director).

Some of the club representatives during the consultative meeting at FUFA House in Mengo

Club Representatives Attendance:

Edrine Ochieng (Gaddafi Football Club), Muhamadi Nsubuga (CATDA Football Club), Jimmy Ojok (Young Elephants Football Club), Alfred Olwee (Northern Gateway Football Club), Joseph Isingoma (Booma Football Club), Ibrahim Kabengine (Asingya Football Club), Edrisa Sserubiri (Luwero United Football Club), Herbert Sekyewunda (Kigezi Football Club), Joseph Collins Ssemanda (Ndejje University Football Club), Hassan Kirunda (Kataka Football Club), Wycliffe Mwambu (Kiboga Young Football Club), Dirisa Mukiibi- Edgars Football Club), Denis Omwon (Hot Springs Football Club), Onzima Kizito- Calvary Football Club), Douglas Ssekoma (Buwambo Football Club), Jasper Barigye Muhinda (Tiles & Terrazo Football Club), Henry Owor (Admin Football Club), Aloysious Kalema (Tiles & Terazzo Football Club), John R Olukei (Sansiro Football Club), Julius Arega (Team Church Football Club)