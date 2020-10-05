Although KCCA officials have already indicating shutting the window for incoming transfers, the club could sign one more player in Davis Kasirye, Kawowo Sports understands.

The lanky forward is a free agent since he has no club since leaving Vipers last year.

Kasirye, who previously featured for Police, SC Villa, Rayon Sport (Rwanda) and AS Vita (DR Congo), has been contacted by the Lugogo based side with an intention to sign him.

Davis Kasirye Credit: John Batanudde

The 13-time champions have lacked a proper centre forward since the departure of Patrick Kaddu and Derrick Nsibambi and in the current squad, only Brian Aheebwa fits the bill.

KCCA have been amongst the busiest clubs in the transfer window signing over eleven players.