Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed they will meet the accommodation, feeding, security, match medical costs and part of the COVID-19 cost tests.

This was confirmed on Monday, October 5, 2020 during a successful consultative meeting between the federation officials and different clubs at the new FUFA Complex building in Mengo, Kampala.

Moses Magogo, the president of FUFA chaired the meeting intended to share ideas on how best these play-offs will be held.

Magogo was joined by the Darius Mugoye (FUFA second president Darius Mugoye), Decolas Kiiza (FUFA Deputy CEO – Football), Hamid Juma (FUFA Executive Committee member), Hajjati Aisha Nalule (Director FUFA Competitions Director), Ivan Kintu Bayige (FUFA Club licensing manager) and Ahmed Hussein (FUFA Communications Director).

The FUFA boss singled out the value of clubs to football in general.

“We thank you for the incredible work you are doing for football. Football clubs are the beginning blocks of football. Without clubs, you can not have football. You are making a contribution to the game of football.” Magogo noted.

L-R: Decolas Kiiza (FUFA Deputy CEO – Football), Darius Mugoye (Second FUFA VP), Moses Magogo (FUFA President) and Hamid Juma (FUFA Executive Committee member)

COVID-19 Challenges:

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Magogo acknowledged that 2020 has been an abnormal year that severely affect football business, but life has to maneuver on.

“We are aware of the challenges everyone is going through because of COVID-19. We are in an abnormal year but football people want to play football but life is very important. It is not a matter of life and death. We must live tomorrow. As football people, we have a responsibility to make. We want to be as fair as possible so that we take football to the next level. There is no time and already club licensing is taking place. We received SOP’s from Government and the Ministry of Health that included playing before under closed doors, regular social distancing, masking and sanitizing as well as quarantine of the teams (tournament environment with camping hotel after undertaking COVID-19 tests)” Magogo added.

Moses Magogo, President, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)

FUFA has agreed to cost share the COVID-19 testing cost, provide accommodation at FUFA Technical Center, all the meals and a medical team for the tournament that will also include an emergency ambulance.

The 2019-20 players’ licenses will be used.

The meeting was also a great platform for the different club representatives in attendance shared their respective ideas and by the end of the meeting.

Henry Owor, President Admin Football Club

Different reactions from the different club representatives:

“We have to take the costs, playing without fans is okay in respect of the COVID-19 regulations. Cost sharing would be ideal issue” Denis Omwon, Hot Springs Football Club

“The camping the players and no fans is bearable but the cost of testing for players is high.” John R Olukei, Sansiro Football Club

“I thankFUFA for negotiations with Government upon partial easing of sports. We urge FUFA to come up with a proposed date for holding the play-offs to help the clubs in planning” Jasper Barigye Muhinda, Tiles & Terrazo Football Club

Jasper Barigye Muhinda, Tiles & Terrazo Football Club

“If the sporting measures fail, then FUFA should use the club licensing measure to determine the prepared clubs in case football cannot be played” Joseph Collins Ssemanda (Ndejje University Football Club

“Temperature testing should be considered” Jimmy Ojok, Young Elephants Football Club

Edrine Ochieng, President Gaddafi Football Club

“This consultation is good enough and shows fair-play. FUFA takes the credit here. We are ready for action after the COVID-19 tests have been done” Edrine Ochieng, President Gaddafi Football Club

“We are ready to meet feeding and accommodation costs, but the testing costs should be met by FUFA” Henry Owor, President Admin Football Club.

Hassan Kirunda Kakaire, Kataka Football Club official

Attendance:

Moses Magogo (FUFA President), Darius Mugoye (FUFA Second Vice President), Aisha Nalule (FUFA Competitions Director), Hamid Juma (FUFA Executive Committee Member), Ahmed Hussein (FUFA Communications Director), Ivan Kintu Bayige (FUFA Club licensing manager), Sarah Birungi (FUFA Competitions officer), Edrine Ochieng (Gaddafi Football Club), Muhamadi Nsubuga (CATDA Football Club), Jimmy Ojok (Young Elephants Football Club), Alfred Olwee (Northern Gateway Football Club), Joseph Isingoma (Booma Football Club), Ibrahim Kabengine (Asingya Football Club), Edrisa Sserubiri (Luwero United Football Club), Herbert Sekyewunda (Kigezi Football Club), Joseph Collins Ssemanda (Ndejje University Football Club), Hassan Kirunda (Kataka Football Club), Wycliffe Mwambu (Kiboga Young Football Club), Dirisa Mukiibi- Edgars Football Club), Denis Omwon (Hot Springs Football Club), Onzima Kizito- Calvary Football Club), Douglas Ssekoma (Buwambo Football Club), Jasper Barigye Muhinda (Tiles & Terrazo Football Club), Henry Owor (Admin Football Club), Aloysious Kalema (Tiles & Terazzo Football Club), John R Olukei (Sansiro Football Club), Julius Arega (Team Church Football Club)

FUFA Big League play offs (2019-20) – Semi-finals:

Tentative Date – 10th October 2020

Kataka Vs Kitara

Kiboga Young Vs Ndejje University

Regional Play-offs:

Buganda: Luweero United Football Club (Ssezibwa) Vs Buwambo United FC (Katonga)

Eastern: Admin (Bukedi group) Vs Gadafi FC (Nile)

Kampala: Edgars FC (Cobra group) Vs CATDA (Scorpion)

North East: Sansiro (Bisina) Vs Team Church FC (Kyoga)

Northern: Gateway (Group A) Vs Northern Elephants (Group B)

Western: Terrazo and Tiles (Ankole) Vs Kigezi Football Club (Kigezi)

West Nile: Hot Springs (Nyagak) Vs Calvary (Nile group)

Kitara: Boma (Albert group) Vs Asingye (Edward group)

*Venue for play-offs is FUFA Technical Center, Njeru