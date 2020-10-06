The first leg of the qualifiers for FIBA AfroBasket 2021 is sevens weeks away.

Uganda will compete with hosts Egypt, Morocco, and the winner of the wild card tournament for a slot to play at the continental event in Kigali, Rwanda next year and by extension, the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

And the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) is keen on having the team compete at its third successive continental championship.

“These qualifiers are very important for us as a country and we have have to prepare very well and qualify for AfroBasket,” says FUBA President Nasser Sserunjogi.

A squad of 18 players has been named by the national team management and the locally based legion will start training on Tuesday afternoon at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The team will have four sessions a week for the next one month overseen by Mandy Juruni before heading to Alexandria, Egypt where they will be joined by the foreign-based players and head coach George Galanopolous for a two-week camp prior to the tournament scheduled for November 27-29.

The Team

The team summoned consists of freshers Fayed Bbale, David Deng, and Titus Lual all of UCU Canons, City Oilers shooting guard Ivan Muhwezi as well as JKL Dolphins speedster Innocent Ochera.

Of six foreign-based players, shooting guard Eric Rwahwire and power forward Ishmail Wainwright are the fresh faces on the team.

Local-Based Players

Ben Komakech (City Oilers), Tony Drileba (City Oilers), Fayed Bbale (UCU Canons), Innocent Ochera (JKL Dolphins), Syrus Kiviiri (Nam Blazers), Jimmy Abraham Enabu (City Oilers), Joseph Ikong Anyuru (City Oilers), David Deng Kongor (UCU), Geoffrey Soro (Nam Blazers), James Okello (City Oilers), Stanley Mugerwa (Warriors), Titus Lual Odeke (UCU Canons).

Foreign-Based Players

Emmanuel Mugenga (France), Samuel Kalwanyi (USA), Ishmail Wainwright (USA), Robinson Opong (Canada), Eric Rwahwire (Canada), Deng Geu (Denmark).