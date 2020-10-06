Cameroon Indomitable Lions Captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Ghana’s midfield Picasso Thomas Partey grabbed headlines for the deadline transfer moves in Europe among Africans.

Choupo-Moting made a move from France Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to European champions Bayern Munich of German while Partey caused excitement among Arsenal fans after switching from Spain’s Atletico Madrid.

Cameroon skipper Choupo-Moting and Guinea Bissau Captain pose with the match referees

There was also a move by young Ivorian winger Amad Diallo Traore from Italy’s Atalanta to England’s most successful club Manchester United.

However, the highly rated teenager will only move to England in January according an agreement by both clubs.