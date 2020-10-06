

Express Football Club has named defender Enoch ‘Lucio’ Walusimbi as the new team captain.



The Red Eagles confirmed the towering defender as the new team skipper on Tuesday afternoon.



“The club through head coach Wasswa Bbosa has named versatile defender Enock Walusimbi as the new club captain.”



Walusimbi replaces Disan Galiwango who captained the team last season but has since moved to Champions Vipers SC.



It should be noted that Walusimbi recently joined Express FC on a two-year contract from Bright Stars FC.



Head coach Wasswa Bossa believes Walusimbi will be a good skipper given the fact that he has served the same capacity at his previous clubs.

Enock Walusimbi has been a captain everywhere he’s played a feat that speaks volumes about his leadership qualities. The technical team therefore felt the need to select him” Bbosa revealed.

He will be deputised by goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga and youngster Desmond Kaneene as the third choice captain.

The latter captained the junior team and was promoted to the senior team at the start of last season