The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) may have called off the season but there is a possibility of playing some competitive basketball this year.

According to Hudson Ssegamwenge, the FUBA Vice President in charge of Administration, there is a discussion going on between the federation and clubs.

“We had a meeting with club representatives last Wednesday and suggested to them the possibility of a tournament.

“We asked them to express their interest in such a tournament before we can look at the logistical issues that will be involved,” Ssegamwenge told Kawowo Sports.

There are about 60 clubs playing across the different leagues in the country but the target for FUBA is just about half that number.

“Our target is to have about 20 men’s teams and ten for women and then we can go ahead and discuss other things as the venue, registration requirements, and more.”

One of the requirements for the resumption of sports is having players tested 72 hours before a game and every fortnight and like every other federation in the country, it’s a challenge for FUBA.

“FUBA can’t meet the cost of testing the players because we don’t have that money anyway but we are looking at how the testing costs can be subsidized for the clubs.”