Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) released the detailed fixtures for the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

This tournament was originally slated for April 2020 but was pushed ahead to January 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic that rugged the entire world.

The tournament will officially kick off on 16th January 2021 with a double contest in group A.

Hosts Cameroon take on Zimbabwe at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde before Mali will square off Burkina Faso at the same venue.

Uganda Cranes is pooled in group C alongside Morocco, Togo and neighbours Rwanda.

Uganda kicks off on January 18th 2021 against rivals Rwanda on 18th January 2021. On the same day, Morocco will square up with Togo.

On 22nd January 2021, Uganda will then face Togo as Morocco takes on Rwanda.

The final group C games will come on 26th January 2021 as Uganda winds up with Morocco and Togo hosting Rwanda.

Four venues will be used for the championship that kicks off on 16th January through to 7th February 2020.

Uganda Cranes has previously played at CHAN 2011 (Sudan), 2014 (South Africa), 2016 (Rwanda) and lately 2018 (Morocco).

CHAN is a tournament exclusively played by locally based players, started in 2009.

The inaugural edition was hosted by Ivory Coast. Morocco is the reigning champion.

CHAN Group C Dates:

*January 18, 2021

– Morocco Vs Togo – Stade de Unification, Douala

– Rwanda Vs Uganda – Stade de Unification, Douala

*January 22, 2021

– Morocco Vs Rwanda – Stade de Unification, Douala

– Uganda Vs Togo – Stade de Unification, Douala

*January 26, 2021

– Uganda Vs Morocco – Stade de Unification, Douala

– Togo Vs Rwanda – Stade de Limbe Buea