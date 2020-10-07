Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Edgar Watson Suubi has confirmed that their 96th Ordinary Assembly will be hosted by Kampala region at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi on Saturday, 17th October 2020.

Watson addressed the media during a press conference held on Wednesday, 07 October 2020 at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

Joined by the FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Hussein Marsha, Watson talked about the detailed preparations for the ordinary assembly that comes in the wake of the 95th assembly hosted by West Nile in Adjumani district.

Ahmed Hussein (left) with Edgar Watson (Credit: John Batanudde)

The annual ordinary assembly is a mandate of the federation constitution in compliance with the National Council of Sports (NCS) statures, held before the 31st October, every year.

We are glad to announce that FUFA will hold the 96th Ordinary Assembly at Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala region on Saturday, 17th Saturday 2020 in line with the statures of FUFA. The standard agenda of this Ordinary Assembly is by constitution. The Assembly will held in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures of COVID-19. The delegates already received the Convocation booklets 30 days prior to the Assembly. Edgar Watson Suubi, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) CEO

The journalists in attendance at the press conference (Credit: John Batanudde)

Watson confirmed that the chief guest at this assembly will be live stream for the assembly to carter for the people who will follow the proceedings from the confines of their homes.

The chief guest confirmed for the assembly is the State Minister of Sports Hon. Obua Hamson Denis Obua.

Others invited are officials from the National Council of Sports (NCS), Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), Uganda Premier League Board and the 34 members of FUFA.

34 Members of FUFA:

These members of FUFA are the 16 Stare Times Uganda Premier League clubs, Star Times FUFA Big League, the 8 regions of FUFA (Kampala, Buganda, Kitara, Western, North East, Northern, West Nile and Eastern), FUFA Women League as well as the 8 special interest groups (Futsal Association Uganda, Uganda Football Coaches Association, Uganda Football Players Association, Uganda Beach Soccer Association, Uganda Women Football Association, Uganda Youth Football Association, Uganda Schools Football Association and Uganda Football Referees Association).

The regional chairman will attend, although none has the voting rights during the assembly.

Deliberations at the 96th FUFA Ordinary Assembly: