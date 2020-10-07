Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has at long last called off the 46th edition of the Uganda Cup.

In a circular No.1119, the federation confirmed the cancellation of this knock out tournament, the oldest in Uganda played since 1971.

“There will be no further action of the Stanbic Uganda Cup 46th Edition. FUFA and

the sponsor will soon announce the sponsorship details.” the circular read.

By the time of the cancellation, the tournament had reached the round of 16 stage with one quarter finalist confirmed (Kampala Capital City Authority).

Other clubs that still remained in the competition are defending champions Proline, Sports Club Villa, Mbarara City, Wakiso Giants, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) , Kitara, UPDF, Light SS, Kataka, Free Stars and Kyetume.

The same circular confirmed the kick off of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League for November 2020, the extension of the club licensing exercise to 15th October 2020 and the confirmation of FUFA Technical Center as the venue for the promotional play-offs.

For other leagues and competitions, the club licensing and player registration will continue to conclusion and the player registration period extended by 4 weeks to 19th October 2020.

Uganda Cup Round of 16:

*Kyetume 1 (5) – 1 (4) Maroons

*Kiboga Young 0-2 Proline FC

*Kataka Vs Free Stars FC

*Dove FC 0-1 KCCA FC

*Tooro United Vs Kitara

*URA Vs Wakiso Giants

*SC Villa Vs Mbarara City

*Light SS Vs UPDF