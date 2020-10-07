The State Minister of Sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua will grace the 96th Ordinary Assembly of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

This assembly that brings together all the 34 members of FUFA is slated for the Saturday, 17th October 2020 at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi, Kampala.

The annual assembly is rotational as per the 8 regions that make up FUFA (Eastern, North East, Kampala, Buganda, Western, Kitara, Northern and West Nile).

Watson confirmed Obua as the chief guest as he addressed the media during a press conference held on Wednesday, 07 October 2020 at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

The former Uganda Cranes and Sports Club Villa captain was flanked by the FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Hussein Marsha.

Ahmed Hussein (left) with the FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson at FUFA House in Mengo (Credit: John Batanudde)

“FUFA is glad to announce that the 96th Ordinary Assembly will be held by Kampala region at Silver Springs Hotel on Saturday, 17th Saturday 2020 in line with the federation statures. The chief guest is the Honourable minister of state for sports Hamson Denis Obua with other guests invited from the National Council of Sports, Uganda Premier League board and Uganda Olympic Committee as well as the delegates” Watson stated.

COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s):

According to Watson, the assembly will be very restrictive and shall be only by invite to avoid over crowding in respect of the Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) as social distancing, hand washing, wearing of masks and regular sanitising.

Watson also disclosed to the media that the delegates already received the Convocation booklets 30 days prior to the Assembly.

The 34 members of FUFA:

The biggest composition of the assembly are the 88 delegates from the 34 members of FUFA.

The 34 Members of FUFA are the 16 Star Times Uganda Premier League clubs, Star Times FUFA Big League, the 8 regions of FUFA (Kampala, Buganda, Kitara, Western, North East, Northern, West Nile and Eastern), FUFA Women League as well as the 8 special interest groups (Futsal Association Uganda, Uganda Football Coaches Association, Uganda Football Players Association, Uganda Beach Soccer Association, Uganda Women Football Association, Uganda Youth Football Association, Uganda Schools Football Association and Uganda Football Referees Association).

The regional chairman will attend, although none of them has the voting rights during the assembly.

During this assembly, there will be deliberations on matters for approval of audited financial statements, the activity report for the period 2019-2020, budget proposals for the year 2021 will be scrutinized, addition of new members (UPDF, MYDA and the third one yet to be determined) as well as the approval of judicial bodies (Competitions disciplinary panel, Appeals Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Electoral Committee).

The West Nile region (Adjumani district) hosted the 2019 FUFA Ordinary Assembly whilst the 2018 edition was hosted by Kitara region in Masindi district.