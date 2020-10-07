The Cranes contingent from Uganda to Dubai for the training camp will eventually fly out of the country on the evening of Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

This was confirmed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) communications director Ahmed Hussein during a press conference at Mengo, Kampala.

The team, majorly of locally based players and Iraq based midfielder Allan Kateregga had been scheduled to travel on Sunday, 4th October 2020 but the trip was cancelled at the 11th hour pending unresolved entry visas to Dubai.

“The national team (Uganda Cranes) will leave on Wednesday night at 9 PM aboard Emirates Airlines after being cleared. Eight of the foreign based players are already in Dubai” Hussein told the media.

The eight players who are foreign based already in Dubai are; Jayden Onen, Elvis Bwomono, Bevis Mugabi, Joseph Ochaya, Nicholas Wadada, Allan Kyambadde, Jamal Salim and Turkish based Farouk Miya.

Meanwhile, striker Derrick Nsibambi who plies his trade at Smouha Sports Club in Egypt will miss the trip.

The team is supposed to have a nine day training camp in Dubai as preparation for the forthcoming double header against South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Full Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, Uganda), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda),

Defenders:

Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Alex Kakuba (Desportivo Cova De Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, United, England), Nicholas Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Samuel Kato (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Patrick Mbowa (URA, Uganda)

Midfielders:

Shafiq Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers, Uganda), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Erbil, Iraq), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Jayden Onen (Reading, England), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards:

Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Alexis Bbakka (Umea, Sweden), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA Executive Committee member)

Johnathan McKinstry (Head coach), Abdallah Mubiru (Assistant Coach), Livingston Mbaabzi (Assistant Coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping Coach), Alexander McCarthy (Fitness Trainer), Felix Ayobo (Sport Scientist), Emmanuel Nakabago (Doctor), Regan Innocent Baluku (Doctor), Samuel Mulondo (Kitman), Ayub Balyejusa (Kit man), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (Team officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media Officer)