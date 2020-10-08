AFCON 2021 Qualification – Group F (Match Day 3 & 4):

9th November 2020: Cape Verde Vs Rwanda – Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde, Praia

Cape Verde Vs Rwanda – Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde, Praia 17th November 2020: Rwanda Vs Cape Verde- Stade Regional Nyamirambo, Kigali

The Rwanda national football team (Amavubi) head coach Vincent Mashami summoned a 37 man provisional squad ahead of a double header group F clash against West Africans Cape Verde in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers due next month.

Vastly experienced striker Meddie Kagere leads the cast of forwards on the team.

Kagere, currently stationed at Simba Sports Club in Tanzania is expected to be the focal point of the team in the quest for positive results home and away.

The other forwards on the team include French based Kevin Monnet Paquet who plies his trade at St Etienne Football Club.

Others are the APR quartet of Jacques Tuyisenge, Lague Byiringiro, Erneste Sugira and Yannick Bizimana, Police’s trio Justin Mico and Patrice Sibomana and Ossee Iyabivuze as well as AS Kigali’s Muhadjiri Hakizimana.

The provisional team also has four goalkeepers; Yves Kimenyi (Kiyovu), Olivier Kwizera (Rayon Sports), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali) and APR’s Omar Rwabugiri Ndayisenga.

The defenders include among others; Thierry Manzi (APR), Ange Mutsinzi (APR), Fitina Ombolenga (APR), Emmanuel Manishimwe (APR), Eric Rutanga (Police), Abdoul Rwatubyaye (Colorado Springs Switchbacks), Salomon Nirisarike (Pyunick), Herve Rugwiro (Rayon Sports), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali) and Michel Rusheshangoga (AS Kigali).

Immensely gifted creative Young Africans midfielder and Amavubi Stars’ most capped player (96 caps) Haruna Niyonzima is among the 13 midfielders on the provisional team.

The other midfielders include Swedish based Yannick Mukunzi (Sanvikens IF), Kevin Muhire who plays at Egyptian side Tela’ea El Gaish, Djihad Bizimana (Waasaland Beveren – Belgium), Steve Rubanguka (A.E Karaiskakis – Greece), Olivier Niyonzima (APR), Eric Ngendahimana (Kiyovu), Martin Fabrice Twizerimana (Police), Eric Nsabimana (AS Kigali), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Ally Niyonzima (Azam), Claude Niyomugabo (APR) and Police’s, Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police, Rwanda)

Waiting List:

There are six players on the waiting list to include; Faustin Usengimana (Police), Felix Ndekwe (AS Kigali), Eric Iradukunda (Police), Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi United), Rashid Kalisa (AS Kigali) and Dany Usengimana of APR Football Club.

Rwanda is yet to pick a point in the current AFCON 2021 qualification campaign after falling 2-0 away to Mozambique on match day 1 at the Estadio do Zimpeto in Maputo.

Bordeaux defender Edson André Sitoe scored from the penalty spot in the 28th minute after Benin born FIFA Referee Raphiou Ligali pointed to the spot.

UD Songo right winger Stélio Marcelino Ernesto added the second three minutes later.

The second game for Rwanda at their home in Stade Regional Nyamirambo in Kigali city, Cameroon smiled to a 1-0 victory on the road courtesy of Swiss based right winger, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu who plays for Young Boys.

Besides the forthcoming two AFCON 2021 qualifiers, Rwanda is also preparing for the CHAN 2020 finals that were pushed to January 2021 in Cameroon.

Rwanda is housed in group C, alongside neighbours Uganda, West Africans Togo and the tournament defending champions Morocco.

Rwanda Amavubi Provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Yves Kimenyi (Kiyovu, Rwanda), Olivier Kwizera (Rayon Sports, Rwanda), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Omar Rwabugiri Ndayisenga (APR, Rwanda)

Defenders: Abdoul Rwatubyaye (Colorado Springs Switchbacks, USA), Salomon Nirisarike (Pyunick, Armenia), Herve Rugwiro (Rayon Sports, Rwanda), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Michel Rusheshangoga (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Thierry Manzi (APR, Rwanda), Ange Mutsinzi (APR, Rwanda), Fitina Ombolenga (APR, Rwanda), Emmanuel Manishimwe (APR, Rwanda), Eric Rutanga (Police, Rwanda)

Midfielders: Haruna Niyonzima (Young Africans, Tanzania), Yannick Mukunzi (Sanvikens IF, Sweden), Kevin Muhire (Tela’ea El Gaish, Egypt), Djihad Bizimana (Waasaland Beveren, Belgium), Steve Rubanguka (A.E Karaiskakis, Greece), Olivier Niyonzima (APR, Rwanda), Eric Ngendahimana (Kiyovu, Rwanda), Martin Fabrice Twizerimana (Police, Rwanda), Eric Nsabimana (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Ally Niyonzima (Azam Claude Niyomugabo (APR, Rwanda), Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police, Rwanda)

Forwards: Meddie Kagere (Simba, Tanzania), Kevin Monnet Paquet (St Etienne, France), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR, Rwanda), Justin Mico (Police, Rwanda), Lague Byiringiro (APR, Rwanda), Erneste Sugira (APR, Rwanda), Patrice Sibomana (Police, Rwanda), Yannick Bizimana (APR, Rwanda), Ossee Iyabivuze (Police, Rwanda), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (AS Kigali)

Waiting List:

Faustin Usengimana (Police, Rwanda), Felix Ndekwe (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Eric Iradukunda (Police, Rwanda), Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi United, Rwanda), Rashid Kalisa (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Dany Usengimana (APR, Rwanda)

CHAN 2020 Group C Dates:

*January 18, 2021

– Morocco Vs Togo

– Rwanda Vs Uganda

*January 22, 2021

– Morocco Vs Rwanda

– Uganda Vs Togo

*January 26, 2021

– Uganda Vs Morocco

– Togo Vs Rwanda