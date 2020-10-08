The Uganda national U-17 women head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi will undergo a mandatory 14 day’s period in self isolation and treatment after testing positive for the highly contagious COVID-19.

According to a statement published on the official FUFA web portal, Kiyingi testified having tested positive and will take the required medication and isolation.

I have on Thursday 8th October 2020 tested positive for Covid -19.

I am now in self-isolation from the camp for a period as guided by the health officials for better medication and recovery. Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi, head coach Uganda U-17 women team

Online sessions:

The same statement clarified that the head coach will conduct online sessions with members of his technical team for the players for the period during self isolation.

“While I am away, I will help conduct some sessions with my technical team for the players online as we continue with preparations for the FIFA U17 World cup Qualifier with Cameroon.” Kiyingi added.

Uganda U-17 girls national team (Photo by John Batanudde)

The Uganda U-17 women team is preparing for a two legged FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifier against West Africans, Cameroon.

Uganda hosts the first leg on 31st October 2020 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo with the return leg happening after a fortnight in Cameroon.

The winner on aggregate (over the two legs) will qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women World Cup in India.

To reach this far, Uganda eliminated Ethiopia and Tanzania in the last two qualifying stages.

Thirty (30) players are currently camped at the IUIU Campus for residential training.

It goes with out say therefore that with Kiyingi absent, Hadijah Namuyanja (assistant coach), former Uganda Cranes international James Magala (goalkeeping coach), Oliver Mbekeka (trainer) will be in full charge of the training regime.

Stella Nankumba is the team doctor attached, Joan Namusisi (team coordinator) and Cissy Nakiguba, the equipment manager.

By Thursday, 8th October 2020, the COVID-19 cases in Uganda had shot to 9442 with 5781 recoveries and sadly, 85 deaths.

Cameroon had 20,924 total cases, 19764 recoveries and 420 deaths.

World-wide, a massive 36,660, 871 cases had contracted the virus. 27, 572, 954 had recovered and 1,064, 604 are fatalities.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs High School), Joan Namusisi (Isra Soccer Academy), Zulaika Ngamita (Asubo Gafford Ladies)

Defenders

Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Sumaya Komuntale (Tooro Queens), Bira Naddunga (Olila High School), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Stella Musubuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Patricia Akiror (Ajax Queens FC)

Midfielders

Winnifred Kwatulira (Jinja United FC), Devine Mirembe (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Shamira Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Moreen Nangonzi (Ajax Queens FC), Ruth Nyakato (Tooro Queens FC), Sumaya Kyomuhendo (Isra Soccer Academy), Sumaya Tibazalika (Wakiso)

Forwards

Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies),Zaina Nandede (She Kataka FC), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijjah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Catherine Nagadya, (Uganda Martyrs High School), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School), Eva Nagayi (Rines WFC), Kamuyati Naigaga (Taggy High School), Brenda Munyana (Uganda Martyrs High School)

Officials