Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Juuko has finally completed his move to Express FC after FIFA granting him clearance.

Jjuko who left Wydad Casablanca in November last year due to breach of contract has since then not played club football.

He had signed a two-year deal in August last year but the club failed to pay his salary and sign-on fee and he petitioned FIFA.

Basing on the aforementioned reasons, FIFA decided to terminate the contract he had with the Moroccan side.