International Friendly Matches:

Friday, October 9, 2020 – Ghana Vs Mali

Monday, October 12, 2020: Qatar Vs Ghana

*Both matches in Antalya, Turkey

Ghana Black Stars head coach Charles Akonnor included six new faces in the provisional squad to face Mali and Qatar during the international friendly matches slated for Friday, 9th October 2020 and Monday, 12th October 2020 respectively.

These are defenders Benson Annan, Mohammed Yakubu and Alexander Djiku, midfielder Emmanuel Addoquaye Lomotey as well as forwards Eugene Ansah and Kamal Deen Sulemana.

Defender Yakubu is currently stationed at Futuro Kings Football Club in Equatorial Guinea and Djiku is at French club, Strasbourg.

Eugene Ansah

Deen Sulemana Kamal

Another player based in France is Addoquaye at Amiens, U-20 graduate Ansah plies his trade at Israel side Ironi Kiryat Shmona and Kamal Deen is employed by Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

The team skipper André Morgan Rami Ayew and brother Jordan Pierre Ayew, Arsenal’s newly signed Thomas Partey, Adams Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf) and Ajax Amsterdam’s Muhammed Kudus, among others are also part of the squad.

Thomas Partey in action at AFCON 2019 hosted by Egypt (Credit: Kawowo Sports)

Missing:

Three players on the earlier summoned team will not be available for varying reasons.

First-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been ruled out of the upcoming games.

Also, Egypt-based Pyramids striker John Antwi will not make it to Turkey. Antwi who was looking to make a return to the Black Stars for the first time since 2017.

The third player is left back Lumor Agbeyenu of Sporting CP in Portugal whose visa was not renewed on time.

Jordan Ayew is part of the team for the Mali and Qatar friendlies

Replacements:

The Turkish based duo of striker Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor) and winger Joseph Painstil (Ankaragücü) both received late call-ups.

The Black Stars will play the Mali Eagles in a preparatory fixture for November’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sudan, three days before facing 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar in a second friendly.

Both matches will be played in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Ghana Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew and Adams Kassim Nuhu are bother available for the Mali and Qatar friendly matches

Ghana Black Stars Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen, Switzerland), Razak Abalora (Unattached)

Defenders: Benson Annan, Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace, Englanda), Mohammed Yakubu (Futuro Kings, Equatorial Guinea), Gideon Mensah (Vitória de Guimarães, Portugal), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg, France), Joseph Aidoo (RC Celta de Vigo, Spain), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Adams Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Düsseldorfo, Germany)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal, England), Emmanuel Addoquaye Lomotey (Amiens, France), Bernard Mensah (Beşiktaş, Turkey), Baba Iddrisu (RCD Mallorca, Spain)

Attackers: André Morgan Rami Ayew – Captain (Swansea, England), Jordan Pierre Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Eugene Ansah (Ironi Kiryat Shmona, Israel), Samuel Kwame Owusu (Al Fayha, Saudi Arabia), Deen Sulemana Kamal (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Late Call ups: Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragücü, Turkey)

Withdrawals: Lumor Agbeyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal), Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), John Antwi Duku (Pyramids, Egypt)