Romanian Cup 2020: Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii 4-2 CSC Dumbravita

Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii recovered from a goal down to condemn CSC Dumbravita 4-2 during the 2020 Romania Cup at the CS Hunedoara stadium.

Razvan Pitigoi, Cosman Mancas, Cristiian Padurariu and Ugandan born striker Mahadi Kayondo netted Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii’s goals whilst Adrian Stefan and Alexandru Pituc scored for CSC Dumbravita.

Mahadi Kayondo dribbles the ball (Sepuya Inc Agency)

Stefan put the visitors in the lead with five minutes to the half time break.

Pitigoi replied for CSC Ghiroda Si Giarmata with the equalizer in the 47th minute.

Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii took the lead for the first time in the game with a 64th minute strike, off Kayondo’s assist.

Padurariu made it 3-1 with 11 minutes left on the clock before Pituc scored the second goal for CSC Dumbravita two minutes later.

Kayondo then sealed the victory for Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii in the second minute of added time.

This was Kayondo’s second goal in the same competition after Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii’s 4-1 win over Club Sportiv Hunedoara.

For starters, Mahadi Kayondo is older brother to Vipers’ roving left back Azizi Kayondo.

Both players are under the Sepuya Inc Agency, owned exclusively by former Uganda Cranes international, Eugene Andrew Sepuya.