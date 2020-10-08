The Uganda Cranes contingent of mainly locally based players arrived safely in Dubai on Thursday morning ahead of a planned training camp.

The delegation left Entebbe International at 9 PM aboard Emirates Airlines after days of delay in Uganda.

The team, majorly of locally based players and Iraq based midfielder Allan Kateregga had been scheduled to travel on Sunday, 4th October 2020 but the trip was cancelled at the 11th hour pending unresolved entry visas to Dubai.

Upon securing the required documentations and clearance, the team eventually left.

In Dubai, they were subjected to COVID-19 tests, mandatory for all travelers before heading to the team hotel, according to the media attaché, Ronald Lusulire.

Uganda Cranes officials and players in Dubai after checking in (Credit: FUFA Media)

This group will join the crop of players who arrived in Dubai earlier.

These are; Jayden Onen, Elvis Bwomono, Bevis Mugabi, Joseph Ochaya, Nicholas Wadada, Allan Kyambadde, Jamal Salim and Turkish based Farouk Miya.

Missed the training camp:

Team captain Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa became the latest player to excuse himself from this camp to join Egyptian based striker Derrick Nsibambi who picked an injury.

There is virtually no time to waste as the team embarks on the training sessions right away to compensate for the days lost.

The main purpose of the camp in Dubai is to prepare the team for the forthcoming double header against South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well as the CHAN 2020 finals which will be staged in Cameroon, come January 2021.

Uganda Cranes players eventually set foot in Dubai ahead of the planned training camp (Credit: FUFA Media)

Full Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers:

Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, Uganda), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda),

Defenders:

Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Alex Kakuba (Desportivo Cova De Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, United, England), Nicholas Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Samuel Kato (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Patrick Mbowa (URA, Uganda)

Midfielders:

Shafiq Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers, Uganda), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Erbil, Iraq), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Jayden Onen (Reading, England), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards:

Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Alexis Bbakka (Umea, Sweden), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA Executive Committee member)

Johnathan McKinstry (Head coach), Abdallah Mubiru (Assistant Coach), Livingston Mbaabzi (Assistant Coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping Coach), Alexander McCarthy (Fitness Trainer), Felix Ayobo (Sport Scientist), Emmanuel Nakabago (Doctor), Regan Innocent Baluku (Doctor), Samuel Mulondo (Kitman), Ayub Balyejusa (Kit man), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (Team officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media Officer)

Missed the Camp: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, South Africa)