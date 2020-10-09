Gangly forward David Alexis Bbakka and left back Alex Kakuba were the latest players to join the Uganda Cranes camp in Dubai.

Bbakka is based in Sweden at Umea Football Club whilst Kakuba is stationed in Portugal at CD Cova Piedade.

These two players joined the rest of the teammates at the JA Ocean View Hotel after being picked by the national teams officer Paul Mukatabala.

“Thanks to God for the journey moved. I am happy to be with my teammates” Bbakka disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Alex Kakuba in Dubai (Photo: FUFA Media)

Estonia based striker Edrisa “Torres” Lubega was expected by Friday evening.

The team is training at the JA Training Center, Jebel Ali for team bonding in preparation for Cameroon 2021 AFCON qualification campaign as well as the CHAN 2020 tournament.

Uganda Cranes is set to face South Sudan in November at Kitende and Nairobi for the home and away contests respectively.

The CHAN team is preparing for the 2020 tournament that was pushed to January 2021 IN Cameroon.

Uganda is housed in group C, alongside defending champions Morocco, West Africans Togo and neighbours Rwanda.

Players currently in the training camp.

Goalkeepers: Salim Jamal (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, Uganda)

Right Backs: Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England)

Left Backs: Alex Kakuba (CD Cova Piedade, Portugal), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo)

Central Defenders: Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Paul Mbowa (URA, Uganda), Samuel Kato (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA, Uganda), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda)

Attacking Midfielders: Roy Jayden Onen (Reading, England), Bright Anukani (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers, Uganda),

Wide-men: Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Allan Kateregga (Erbil SC, Iraq)

Forwards: Alexis Bbakka (Umea FC, Sweden), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA Executive Committee member)

Johnathan McKinstry (Head coach), Abdallah Mubiru (Assistant Coach), Livingston Mbabazi (Assistant Coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping Coach), Alexander McCarthy (Fitness Trainer), Felix Ayobo (Sport Scientist), Emmanuel Nakabago (Doctor), Regan Innocent Baluku (Doctor), Samuel Mulondo (Equipment manager), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (Team officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media Officer)

Missed the Camp: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, South Africa)