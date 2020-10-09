Herman Mutaawe swung to the 2020 professional Independence day golf tourney success played at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala over two days.

Mutaawe led right from day one as he returned 68 during the opening round and 73 on the subsequent day to amass a total of 141 gross.

Phillip Kasozi was second placed with 143 over two rounds.

Phillip Kasozi finished second Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

The duo Vincent “Alraali” Byamukama and Abraham Ainemani each managed 144.

Herman Deco Mutebi and Denis Anguyo had 146 apiece.

Deo Akope and Ronald Rugumayo shared seventh place with 147 each.

David Kamulindwa had identical 74 gross scores for the two rounds for a total of 148, a stroke better than Brian Toolit (149).

Martin Ochaya (152), Robert Happy (154), Fred Wanzala (156) and Hussein Bagalana (159) followed suit for the 14 professionals who made the cut to partake the Shs 20,000,000staked by Crown Beverages Limited under the Pepsi brand.

Mutaawe had the best gross score over the two rounds with a stunning 4-under par 68 on Thursday.

Mutebi, Rugumayo and Ainemani shared the day two bragging rights as they scored level par –72 for the best scores on the closing round.

“It is great to have competitive golf back. Thanks to the organizers and fellow professionals, the sponsors for making the tournament happen” Mutebi who bagged two birdies on holes 4, 8, 13 and 17 on day two stated.

Mutebi had par scores on holes 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12,14, 15, 16 and 18 with boggies on holes 2, 6 and 11.

2017 Uganda Amateur Golf Champion Ronald Rugumayo

Only the professionals took part in this year’s championship.

This is the first official golf tournament since the nation-wide lock down communicated on 18th March 2020.

The Uganda Golf Open will happen at the end of November 2020.

Final leader board (After Two rounds):

1 – Herman Mutaawe (68, 73) – 141

2 – Phillip Kasozi (71, 72) – 143

T3 – Vincent “Alraali” Byamukama (71, 73) – 144

Abraham Ainemani (72, 72) – 144

T5 – Herman “Deco” Mutebi (74, 72) – 146

Denis Anguyo (72, 74) – 146

T7 – Deo Akope (71, 76) – 147

Ronald Rugumayo (75, 72) – 147

9 – David Kamulindwa (74, 74) – 148

10 – Brian Toolit (73, 76) – 149

11 – Martin Ochaya (75, 78) – 152

12 – Robert Happy (74, 81) – 154

13 – Fred Wanzala (74, 82) – 156

14 – Hussein Bagalana (75, 84) – 159