International friendlies:

Thursday:

Belgium 1-1 Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast South Africa 1-1 Namibia

Wednesday: Zambia 1-0 Malawi

A massive 59 places separate the world best footballing country, Belgium from 60th placed Ivory Coast.

The rankings aside, when the two sides faced off during an international build up match at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Bruxelles in Brussels on Thursday, 8th October 2020, there big gap was easily narrowed with the one all draw.

After a goal-less opening 45 minutes, the game was lit up with two second half strikes per side.

Crystal Palace forward Michy Batshuayi Tunga gave the hosts the lead, 8 minutes into the second stanza.

A late – late successful kick from the penalty mark by Franck Yannick Kessie, a player at AC Milan brought the game level with two minutes left on the clock.

The game was a perfect preparatory rehearsal for the Elephants who face group K leaders Madagascar in a crucial AFCON 2021 qualification double header this coming November.

Ivory Coast will host Madagascar at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan on 9th November 2020.

A week later, the Islanders will be home against the same opposition at the Mahamsina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo city.

Ivory Coast opened up with a 1-0 win over fellow West Africans in Abidjan courtesy of Kessie’s penalty in the 68th minute, awarded by Angolan FIFA Referee Joao Goma.

Cote D’Ivoire team

On match day two, Ethiopia recovered from a goal down to beat Ivory Coast at the Bahir Dar Stadium Stadium in Bahir Dar city.

Skipper Serge Alain Stéphane Aurier who plays at Tottenham Hot Spur gave the visitors a 4th minute lead.

Surafel Dagnachew brought the game level on the quarter hour mark and Misr Lel Makkasa forward Shimelis Bekele got the winner on 26 minutes in a game officiated by Mozambique FIFA Referee Celso Alvacao.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Namibia played to a one all stalemate at the 44,530 seater Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng city.

Pacos de Ferreira’s forward Luther Wesley Singh gave the Bafana Bafana the early lead on 18 minutes with Kermit Romeo Erasmus providing the assist.

Absalom Limbondi replied for Namibia 10 minutes into the second half off Dynamo Fredericks donkey work.

Namibia will face Mali in group A of the 2021 AFCON qualification campaign in a double header come November 2020.

Meanwhile, South Africa shall play Sao Tome and Principe in group C that also has Ghana and Sudan.

Friendly matches for 9th October 2020:

Kenya Vs Zambia

Burkina Faso Vs DR Congo

Japan Vs Cameroon

Tunisia Vs Sudan

Gambia Vs Congo

Ghana Vs Mali

Morocco Vs Senegal

Nigeria Vs Algeria

Sunday, 11th October 2020:

Tanzania Vs Burundi – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam