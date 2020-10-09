The annual Independence day golf tournament was this time round played by the professionals only with a two day’s championship at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala.

Day one was held on Thursday, 8th October 2020 with 34 professionals teeing off before the cut was made coming to round two on Independence Day.

Herman Mutaawe was 4-under par with a stunning 68 gross during round one action.

The trio of Phillip Kasozi, Deo Akope and Vincent “Araali” Byamukama all returned 1-under 71 to partake the joint second slot.

Abraham Ainemani and towering Denis Anguyo scored a course level par score (72).

Another towering golfer Brian Toolit was 1-over 73 to take 7th position.

The other golfers who made the treasured cut are Herman “Deco” Mutebi, Robert Happy, Fred Wanzala and David Kamulindwa, all with 2-over par 74.

Three golfers Martin Ochaya, Ronald Rugumayo and Hussein Bagalana each tallied 3-over par 75 during round one action.

Round two teed off on Friday morning with the winner pocketing a lion’s share of the total Shs. 20,000,000 kitty courtesy of the sponsors, Crown Beverages Limited under the Pepsi brand.

This is the first official golf tournament since the nation-wide lock down communicated on 18th March 2020.

Round One leader board:

