2020 Jeneral Da’ud Cup

Group D: Elman Sports Club 1-0 G-Africa

Saturday, 9th October 2020: Gaadiidka Vs Elman Sports Club – Eng. Yarisow Stadium, Mogadishu

Elman Sports Club overcame G-Africa 1-0 in a group D contest of the 2020 Jeneral Da’ud Cup at the Eng. Yarisow Stadium in Mogadishu.

Abdulqadlr Sldow Ali scored the priceless goal of the match, making it the second victory for Robert Mayanja’s coached side.

Avemah Shafiq in action for Elman Sports Club

The two Ugandans recently recruited for the club Shafiq Avemah and Hamdan Nsubuga played for Elman Sports Club.

Earlier, Elman Sports Club humiliated Jamhuuriya 7-1 in the one sided encounter.

Nuur lraad notched a hat-trick with a double brace Avemah and Abdlshaakur Awow Cfttaax and the third from Hassan Hamza.

Elman Sports Club Head coach Robert Mayanja on the touch line issuing instructions to the players

Elman Sports Club return to action against Gaddiidka on Saturday, 9th October 2020 at the Eng. Yarisow Stadium in a quarter final duel..

The Jeneral Da’ud Cup is a curtain raising championship before the start of the Somalia Premier League.