Football transfers world over are influenced by a number of factors, key of which is the availability financial resources in the club coffers.

Free spending second division outfit Arua Hill Sports Club will not leave anything to chance.

Day and night, this West Nile based entity christened as the Leopards keeps surprising the football fraternity in the country with fresh signings.

The latest in the pouch is tried and tested midfielder Paddy Muhumuza.

Aged 33 years old, Muhumuza comes forth with the due experience having played football at the different levels as the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League and the regional league level.

Best remembered for the unquestionable work ethic while at Nantabulirwa, Seeta Young, Fire Masters, Lweza, The Saints, Proline, Tooro Province and lately Tooro United, Muhumuza believes his experienced legs and brains easily patch up for the tiring body as he vies to serve the club diligently.

They shared with me the dreams of gaining promotion to the top flight and I felt I could contribute to that cause. The promotion dream is what I love and it also made me fall in love with the club. I love around and I am looking forward to seeing the club gain promotion and I still dream of going professional Paddy Muhumuza, Arua Hill Sports Club Midfielder

Paddy Muhumuza whilst at Lweza United Football Club

Other signings:

From Tooro United, he leaves with another veteran of sorts in defender Mike Kawooya.

Arua Hill also has other experienced players as Samson Ceaser Okhuti, goalkeeper Franco Oringa, Alfred Leku, Sabir Edema, Baden Mujahid Ogama, experienced left back Dan Birikwalira, Rashid Agau, goalie Isaac Mulindwa, among others.

For starters, Arua Hill Sports Club rebranded from Doves All Stars after famous businessman, Joel Aita bought the 100 percent shares from the latter.

Aita has since beefed up the technical department of the club with the appointment of Bosco Dudu as technical director, Tonny Afeti as Chief Executive Officer and

Newly appointed head coach Hussein Mbalangu replaced Harunah Mawa.

The bearded CAF “A” licensed tactician is optimistic that Muhumuza will deliver the goods home.

Paddy is 33 and we have gone for a player of his age because of his experience. Because our first target is to be promoted to the Premier League and for promotion to happen, we need experienced players who have been there before, understand and can withstand pressure. When we put such pressure for promotion on junior players, it affects their concentration but senior players know what they are doing and the purpose for which they were signed, that’s why we’ve gone for Paddy. We have many experienced players because we only want to play one season in the Big League and cross to top flight. Paddy is a very good talented player. He is good with and without the ball. His passing, movements and creativity is superb and when you have strikers like Caesar Okhuti and Agau, you need a midfielder who can think for them every time. According to his experience, he has seen many strikers and played with variety of midfielders. So, his creativity will help us in searching goals because it isn’t good to have good strikers without good midfielders, that’s why we signed Paddy, who is creative, and picks good passes, reads the game well and his leadership in the midfielder will motive the young ones. Hussein Mbalangu, Arua Hill Sports Club Head Coach

Mbalangu is working alongside Joseph Kiwanuka as assistant coach.

The club targets promotion to the Uganda Premier League next season.