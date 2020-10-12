2020 Nkumba Independence Cup (Football):

Final: Kataka A 2-1 Bugabo

Semi-final:

Kataka A 1 (5) – 1 (4) Bugabo

Bugabo 0 (4) – 0 (3) J-Life

The annual Nkumba Independence football cup successfully climaxed at the Nkumba Primary School play ground (Kataka) on Sunday, 11th October 2020.

Kataka A beat Bugabo 2-1 in a closely contested finale watched by a capacity cheerful crowd.

Mescach Saddam and Solomon Oketch scored in either halves for Kataka, a team coached by Eric Kisuze.

Saddam gave the home side the lead on 20 minutes with a stunning shot from 25 yards.

Oketch then doubled the advantage with a sublime cool finish at the start of the second half.

Ivan Mugisha got the consolation for Bugabo, late in the game to create a tense ending to the game.

Mugisha’s long distance low drive beat slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Rashid Kaliika much to the delight of the passionate gathering crowd.

“It is good enough to win a final. I am so happy for the players for the collective effort display” Kisuze told Kawowo Sports.

Paul Owor (Holding certificate) as he awarded the Kataka A team players (Credit: David Isabirye)

The game had an ugly twist when two Kataka players Bruce Bbosa and Ivan collided.

The duo was rushed to the nearby health dispensary to arrest the profuse bleeding and have been since recovered swiftly.

The five day championship attracted a total of 8 teams within Katabi Town Council.

Kataka A team that beat Bugabo 2-1 in the 2020 Nkumba Independence Cup (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kataka A eliminated Kataka B 5-4 in post-match penalties after a one all draw in the semi-finals.

The second semi-final witnessed Bugabo, a side coached by Roy Kasigwa eject J-Life 4-3 in post match penalties after a goal-less stalemate in normal time.

At the end of the final, Kataka A players and officials were awarded gold medals, a trophy, goalkeeper’s gloves, a ball and Shs 300,000 by the chief guest Paul Owor, aspiring candidate for Busiro South Member of Parliament seat.

The runners up (Bugabo) got silver medals, a ball and pair of gloves.

Bugabo Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Personally, I will remain focused towards promoting and supporting sports development in Busiro South. Besides organizing competitions, I also want to emphasize on the development of infrastructure with a proposed stadium in Namulanda. Paul Owor, Busiro South Member of Parliament Aspirant

Individual Awards:

Elvis Kiberu was the tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) as Isaac Otto top scored with 6 goals.

Both Kiberu and Otto received special medals for their feat as all the participants got certificates of recognition.

Paul Owor (left) hands over medals to Roy Kasigwa at Nkumba – Kataka play ground (Credit: David Isabirye)

Chairman of the local organizing committee Nasser Kyeyune hailed all the participating teams, the key partners and sponsors for the successful tournament organized.

Every year we organize the Nkumba – Kataka Independence Cup. This year round, we held a successful championship amidst the Coronavirus pandemic challenges. I salute all the teams in a special way for gracing the tournament. I thank the key partners and sponsors for the support Nasser Kyeyune, Nkumba Independence Day Local Organizing Committee Chairman

Sulaiman Bbosa, a lecturer – cum – football coach at Nkumba University, also an aspiring candidate for Kabale and Kitala zones in Katabi Town Council also graced the final.

Bbosa is also the delegate representing Wakiso District football Association.

Sulaiman Bbosa inspects the Bugabo team accompanied by Fatumah Didi (Credit: David Isabirye)

Participating Teams:

Kataka A, Kataka B, Bugabo, Masjid Noor, Mpala, Kawafu, Juv-Kitinda, J-Life Kitala