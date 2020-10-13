

Forward Laban Tibita has joined Uganda Premier League side Busoga United FC, Kawowo Sports can reliably confirm.



The exciting winger who can also play as a second striker had joined the Jinja based outfit on a two-year deal.



Tibita who played at Maroons FC an Tooro United FC last season comes in as a player that will bolster the team’s attacking department.



Busoga United FC already have Lawrence Tezikya who was one of the best players in the league last season.

Laban Tibita failed to find playing time at Maroons FC last season.



The other notable names in the attacking places include Isma Mugulusi, Anthony Mayanja, Ivan Wani, Sharif Kimbowa, Paul Ssekulima and Musa Magumba among others.



Despite failing to hit the ground rounding in his first season with the aforementioned teams, Tibita has shown signs of potential to become a good player.



Before last season, the former Kawempe Muslim SS student had featured for Edgars FC in the Kampala Regional League.



Despite being quiet in the transfer window, the Abbey Kikomeko coached side renewed employment contracts for experienced goalkeeper Ali Kimera and left back Julius Debbo while attacking midfielder David Bagoole left the club and joined UPL champions Vipers.

The 2020/21 Uganda Premier League campaign is expected to get underway on 20th November.