SC Villa could have finally found a solution to their biggest long standing problem of ownership and governance.

The club, the most successful in the country with sixteen league titles, nine Uganda Cups and three Cecafa Kagame Cup trophies has become a laughing stock in the previous decades since winning their last league title in 2004.

The Villa executive in 2001. Standing L-R: late Edward Luyimbazi Mugalu, late Kevin Ogen Aliro, late Vincent Bbale Mugera, Wilberforce Tazenya, William Nkemba and Chris Mubiru. Sitting L-R: Ahmed Omar Mandela, Late Henry Balamaze Lwanga, Franco Mugabe, late Joe Muganzi and Sam Tamale Kapeera who has passed on Credit: The Observer

The bickering between its leaders, lack of a defined structure and problems of intrigue saw the club sunk to its lowest in 2018/19 when they nearly go relegated under the interim leadership of former defender, William Nkemba.

Nkemba’s leadership was expected to end in six months as the club planned to organise elections but it dragged on for more two years.

On Wednesday October 14, the club is set to unveil to its structure that will have a defined legal ownership and governance.

Erisa Sekisambu Credit: John Batanudde

“We believe the structure will be an all accommodative to whoever wishes well for the club,” interim Chairman Nkemba recently told Kawowo Sports.

“It’s governance that suits well the status of the club and let’s not forget the aspect that SC Villa is a community club,” he added.

Kawowo Sports understands that meetings amongst the Villa fraternity have been ongoing with former leaders Ahmed Omar Mandela, Fred Muwema, Franco Mugabe and Fufa President Moses Magogo, a staunch club fan among them.

We wait to see what they will unveil on Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel, Kampala.