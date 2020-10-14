Kampala Junior Team (KJT) has existed since November 2003 under the founding arm of Mansoor Kabugo.

Time over and again, this team that has departments for the juniors (U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-17 and U-19), amateur team, futsal, beach soccer per gender has produced the present day stars as Farouk Miya, Moses Waiswa, Abdul Lumala, Alexis Bbakka, Nicholas Kabonge, Salim Jamal Magoola, Ronald Nkonge and many others.

Despite the immensely rich success script, KJT is yet to have a permanent home where they are able to train, host a couple of matches and be accommodated.

Mansoor Kabugo, Founder and Co-director Kampala Junior Team with his speech during the second AGM held at Kenendia Hotel, Katwe

Given that background, the second KJT Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Kenenida Hotel in Katwe, Kampala agreed upon the process to get a permanent home base.

The well attended meeting was officiated by the current chairman Ismail Mutumba, who was flanked by the founder Kabugo, co-director Warren Ankwasa and the general secretary Abubakar Sseguya, among others.

“We need a permanent home of our own. This remains one of the challenges we face. There was a programme for a fundraising arranged last year but the attendance was poor. We need to energize and have our own home” Kabugo told the delegates who included the parents and media.

Warren Ankwasa (Left) shares a light moment with Mansoor Kabugo

Other issues discussed and endorse had the passing of the annual budget to a tune of Shs 163,500,000; the activity report for 2021 season, establishment of the Kawempe branch among others.

Current chairman Mutumba thanked the parents’ role in the team establishment, support and growth over the years.

“Parents provide the biggest support and backing for the growth of the KJT. They are the main sponsors of our activities and more collective effort is needed” Mutumba stated.

Ismail Mutumba, the current KJT Chairman

At the moment, KJT holds their daily training sessions from Nakivubo Blue primary school, right in the heart of the capital city, Kampala with a residential facility in Katwe.

Co-director Ankwasa showed how football is a team sport and therefore, everyone’s role is equally important.

“Football is a team work sport. We shall continue to work as a one happy block as we look forward the best times ahead” Ankwasa said.

Kampala Junior Team Co-Director Warren Ankwasa

Founding chairman Abdul Ssemugenyi, Zaituni Nansubuga, Suzan Edith Nalwoga, Madinah Nalubega, Slyvia Waligo, Elizabeth Mbabazi, Hasifa Nabyenga and Abdul Busulwa (chairperson of parents) and other delegates all had great discussions on the floor.

Edith Susan Nalwoga_Regional Police Commander (Savannah Region) is also a parent at Kampala Junior Team

Abdul Ssemugenyi (holding the microphone) with his submission. Ssemugenyi was once a chairman of Kampala Junior Team

Busy Activities ahead of 2021:

A quick glimpse into the 2020-21 season reflects a busy season ahead.

The AGM passed the fully packed activity calendar for the 2020-21 season.

The KJT U-12 players and director Mansoor Kabugo (extreme left) with the Gothia trophy at Entebbe International Airport Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

KJT players celebrate a goal at Villa Park against Jinja side, BUL during the round of 16 stage match. Allan Sserunga netted a brace in the match Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Talented strike Aliah Nakakande (right) battles for the ball with KJT’s Ziriah Nantume during the women beach soccer action at Lido Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The planned upcoming events as U-17 FUFA Juniors League, U-15 League, Soccer Camps (KAJUFA, Entebbe, Watoto Wasoka), Five Stars Soccer Camp, International trips, Talent identification and scouting, Futsal league, Academy pro agenda (February 2021), CAF C coaching course, academy training, UYFA national championship qualifiers and main tournament, Odilo FUFA Primary school qualifiers, UYFA beach soccer gala as well as the Airtel Rising Stars (U-17) boys and girls tournament.

For starters, KJT played in the top tier division of the Uganda Premier League during the 2014-15 season, getting relegated after a year.

KJT players smile on the podium during the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS). KJT is one of the most successful academies in Uganda Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO