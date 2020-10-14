Six feet plus defender Steven Junior Akena inked a year-long employment contract at West Nile based Uganda Premier League side Onduparaka Football Club.

Formerly at Ndejje University and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) last season, the towering center half brings the worthy experience to the Catarpillars.

Akena is a comfortable defender at aerial challenges, an awesome game reader, excellent team player, a leader, a sublime tackler, calm and composed though aggressive as well as and an elegant passer of the ball over all distances.

Steven Junior Akena displays the Onduparaka jersey during the official unveiling ceremony (Credit: Onduparaka FC Media)

He is managed by the fast rising Zaabu Consultants, a proven talent managing company that has handles a bucket of players, teams, coaches and events.

“Akena Junior will cherish in Onduparaka Football Club because he is a hardworking player. He loves to win and above all very disciplined” David Kalyango of Zaabu bragged.

The newly acquired defender therefore is expected to ably fill the void left by Rashid Muhammed who had since sought for greener pastures at Kyetume Football Club.

Steven Junior Akena (Left) with the club CEO Sabasaba (Credit: Onduparaka FC Media)

Other signings:

Onduparaka has also signed goalkeeper Augustine Opoka, striker Gabriel Matata, Moses Okot, Augustine Akoch, Nelson Opiyo, Emmanuel Odur, Okech Emmanuel, Bony Musema, Jerry Jakisa and Kennedy Atibuni, Noel Nasasira (on loan from Kyetume), Jasper Okello, Kenneth Makama,Simon Okot, Oscar Agaba and Shaban Wasswa.

For starters, the Catarpillars appointed Villai Bainomugisha as head coach with the assistant being Abu Mubarak Wamboya.

They also appointed former Uganda Cranes player Dan Obote as their chief scout in Lango and North East region.

The long awaited kick off for the 2020-21 season was pushed ahead from October 20th to November 20th 2020.

Onduparaka Football Club New Signings

Moses Okot, Simon Okot, Stephen Ogiramoi, Emmanuel Okech, Emmanuel Odur, Gabriel Matata, Kennedy Atibuni, Jerry Jakisa, Bony Musema, Jerry Jakisa, Augustine Opoka, Oscar Agaba, Kenneth Makama, Shaban Wasswa, Noel Nasasira