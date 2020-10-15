After a successful re-greening exercise of the Uganda Clays – Kajjansi playground, management of Kajjansi United Football Club is on a quest for Shs 19,740,000 to aid the excavation drive.

This entire gruelling exercise will entail the internal perimeter fencing off of the field, hiring of the excavator, compact rolling and the labour cost.

According to a club official at Kajjansi United FC, Abdul Ssemugenyi, the planted grass has grown well in the period of six months with fertilizers, black soil and sewage applied over time.

Now, the next course of action will be slashing, compact rolling and levelling of the uneven parts of the playing field.

Ssemugenyi lauds the players at Kajjansi United, officials, players within Kajjansi and Lweza areas and well-wishers who helped in the grass planting and maintenance exercise, with a call for

“First of all, I want to thank all those who helped to plant the grass, water, sewage application, weeding and all the other maintenance chores. We are humbled as management and call for continuous consolidated effort” Ssemugenyi disclosed.

Given the current appearance, gone are the times of the barren, stony and hard surface that defined this historic play-ground.

It is now all green and only levelling, an internal perimeter fencing as well as other renovations remain, latest November 2020.

The grown grass at Uganda Clays Play ground, Kajjansi (Credit: David Isabirye)

Budget Estimates:

The budget for the next phase has purchase of concrete poles at Shs 5,200,000, wooden poles (6,450,000), Nails (150,000), Wire strings – Akatimba valued at 6,000,000, string wires (250,000), Razor wire (1,500,000), sand (600,000), cement (270,000), Aggregate stones (200,000), Excavator and Tipper Lorry hire (3,000,000), compact roller hire (2,000,000) and labour (1,470,000).

The club expects to raise this money through fundraising drive as well as donations from corporate companies and well-wishers.

“We call upon well-wishers from the Corporate family and the general public to come and support this noble cause” Ssemugenyi appealed.

The Uganda Clays Play ground – Kajjansi is home to the factory workers stationed at the clay making firm, Buganda regional side Kajjansi United Football Club, Kajjansi Sports Academy (KSA) and the general community at large.

Over the years, this field has provided the safe haven for a wide range of footballers cutting across the different generations.

This ground baby-sat and produced raw talents as Mike Mutebi, Dennis Mbidde, Saul Sseggawa, Harunah Kyobe, Father Steven Ssekiwunga, Arthur Ssemazi, Kamada Muzimya, Moses “Jajja Moze” Ssenyonga, Geofrey Sserunkuma to the present day generation that has Mike Sserumaga, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Farouk Musisi, Yusuf Ssozi, Juma Balinya, Moses Sseruyidde, Paddy Muhumuza goalkeeper Michael Kagiri and a host of many others.

The Uganda Clays Play ground has also hosted a clubs as Kajjansi Boys (K.B), Kajjansi United, Lweza United and been home to a number of tournaments over the years ranging from schools competitions, FUFA organized matches, Easter, Independence, Christmas Cups as well as local galas.