Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 6)

Thursday, October 15, 2020:

Azam Vs Mwadui – Azam Complex (7 PM)

Gwambina Vs Mtibwa Sugar – Gwambina Stadium (4 PM)

Match day six of the 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League will return on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with two games.

Azam football club, home to Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada will be eyeing to consolidate their grip aloft the summit of the table standings with a home contest against Mwadui at the Azam Complex.

Wadada is fresh from the Uganda Cranes training in Dubai where the team had camped for six days in preparation for the AFCON 2021 group B double header against South Sudan.

Azam has recorded five victories out of five matches played thus far.

They will look to the goal scoring instincts of Zimbabwe poacher Prince Dube who is the top scorer with five goals in five matches.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Gwambina will take on Mtibwa Sugar at the Gwambina Stadium.

Friday has a single game when Dodoma Jiji, another newly promoted side will battle Mbeya City at the Jamhuri Stadium.

The following Thursday, 22nd October 2020, round six will climax as Young Africans host Polisi Tanzania at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

Tanzania Prisons will then entertain Simba at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Some of the round 6 games played earlier on Wednesday, 14th October 2020 had Namungo win Kagera Sugar 2-1 at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

Yusuph Mhilu gave Kagera Sugar the lead after 19 after 19 minutes.

Hashim Manyanya equalized in the 22nd minute and Blaise Bigirimana struck the winner in the 63th minute.

Biashara Mara United, home to three Ugandans ((goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba, Joseph Zziwa and Ambrose Awio) beat visiting Ihefu 1-0 in Musoma.

Ramadhan Chombo headed to force Ihefu goalkeeper and captain Andrew Kayuni

JKT Tanzania lost 1-0 to visiting Ruvu Shooting at the Jamhuri stadium.

Substitute David Richard netted the only goal with 8 minutes to play.

KMC and Coastal Union shared the spoils during the goalless draw at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es salaam.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Results:

Namungo 2-1 Kagera Sugar

Biashara United 1-0 Ihefu

JKT Tanzania 0-1 Ruvu Shooting

KMC 0-0 Coastal Union

Other Matches:

Friday, October 16, 2020: Dodoma Jiji Vs Mbeya City – Jamhuri Stadium (4 PM)

Thursday, October 22, 2020:

Young Africans Vs Polisi Tanzania – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam (7 PM)

Tanzania Prisons Vs Simba – Nelson Mandela Stadium (4 PM)

Top Scorers:

Prince Dube (Azam) – 5

Meddie Kagere (Simba) – 4

Chris Mugalu (Simba) – 4

Blaise Bigirimana (Namungo) – 3

Yusuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar) – 3