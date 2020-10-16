Fred Okot signed a year long deal with army side Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

He is the umpteenth signing for Kefa Kisala’s coached outfit that was promoted to the top tier this year.

After a promising display in the Copa Coca Cola schools football championship at Risah Standard, Mehta Lugazi and St Mary’s SS Kitende, Okot signed for Kireka United in the second division (FUFA Big League).

Okot is a roving right back who has also played at Lweza, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Vipers Sports Club.

He also featured for the Uganda U-20 team (The Hippos) during the 2018 COSAFA U-20 tournament that was hosted by Zambia.

The army side has already brought on board several players in Ronnie Kisekka, Gadaffi Gadihno, goalkeepers Yusuf Wasswa and Tonny Kyamera, Juma Ssebaduka, John Ssemazi, James Begisa, Ibrahim Wamannah, left footed attacker Jesse Kajuba, Simon Mbaziira, Dickens “Diarra” Okwir, Brian Kayanja, Sam Kintu Tiyo, Isa Mubiru, Charles Ssebutinde, James Begesa and Joseph Bright Vuni.

Vuni was promoted from the junior side of the club, Young Simba that plays in the Buganda regional league.

Since the arrival of head coach Kefa Kisala to replace Steven Bogere, a couple of players who worked for the promotion of the club have been since laid off.

The retained crop has captain Denis Ssekitoleko, defender Andrew Waiswa, Najib Tusaba, Christopher Kawuga, Robert Nakyenalire, left winger Ezekiel Katende, Ronald Owinyi and goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo.

Those advised to seek for greener pastures include; Junior Akena, Moses Kamya Mukwaya, Tugume, Enock Omakira., Titus Lubega, Jose Maria Lubega, Davis Kamista, Godwin Kawaga, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Emmanuel Egau, Abasi Kiberu, Roger Milla Ahumuza, Fred Kalanzi and Sydney Ssenyonga.

UPDF was directly promoted to the top tier division, alongside Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) as the season was ended abruptly because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The third club will be determined via a promotional play-off with four clubs; Ndejje University, Kataka, Kiboga Young and Kitara competing for that one slot.

Kisala is deputized by Pius Ngabo and Saka Mpiima is the team trainer.