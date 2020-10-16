Management of Uganda Premier League outfit Busoga United Football Club has confirmed the decision to shift their home base from the Mighty Arena (inside Jinja Secondary School) to the Kakind Stadium in Jinja city.

According to a press release to the public, the decision followed in-depth analyses and several consultative meetings with concerned decision making bodies.

The club management has since saluted Jinja SSS, the new school management as well as the board of governors for the cordial cooperation over the years.

In the same vein, they warmly expressed their appreciation to the Kakindu Stadium management.

Dinah Hope Nyago, Busoga United Chairperson

To our club stakeholders especially from the external wings; fans, well wishers, sponsors, partners and the general public, we are banking on your usual overwhelming moral and financial support. We shall miss our fans when the season kicks off at our new stadium but still remain opportunistic that sooner than Government of Uganda through FUFA shall reinstate the status quo and we can’t wait to have you fill the magnificent stadium in support of your dear club Busoga United Football Club Statement

Busoga United, like the rest of the top tier clubs is preparing for the new season (2020-21).

Coached by Abbey Bogere Kikomeko, Busoga United is beefing up a couple of new players.

Last season, they completed in the fourth place with 42 points off 25 matches as the COVID-19 pandemic halted football business abruptly.