The Caf Champions League finals will be hosted in Egypt if the two teams that reach the finals are from different countries or from Egypt.

However, it will be hosted in Morocco if both Moroccan sides reach the finals that will be played on November 6.

This follows a draw that was conducted by CAF Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu on Friday October 16 in Casablanca, Morocco.

“The draw to determine the venue of CAF’s Total Champions League 2019/20 Final in case it is played between an Egyptian and a Moroccan team was conducted in Casablanca, Morocco on Friday 16 October 2020…,” read part of the statement on the CAF website.

Ladies & gentleman, presenting the host country for the #TotalCAFCL final: Egypt pic.twitter.com/BAzPBVvMck — #TotalCAFCL (@CAF_Online) October 16, 2020

“The draw, conducted by CAF Director of Competitions Samson Adamu, decided that, has a team from Egypt and another from Morocco, the final, scheduled for 6 November 2020 will be played in Egypt.

“In case two teams from the same country reached the final, it would be played in their respective country.” Caf

The semi-finals pairing has Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca taking on Egypt’s Al Ahly on October 17 and Raja Casablanca of Morocco taking on Zamalek from Egypt the following day in the first legs of the semi-final.

The return legs will be played on 23 and 24 October 2020 respectively at the Cairo International Stadium, Cairo.