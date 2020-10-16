FUFA Big League Play offs (Monday, 19th October 2020)

Kitara Vs Kataka – 10 am

Kiboga Young Vs Ndejje University – 2 pm

*Both matches at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Kiboga Young, a club based in Mbale will square up against Luweero based Ndejje University during the second promotional play off at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday, 19th October 2020.

This duel will follow the earlier match between Kitara and Kataka with the respective winners of the subsequent ties facing off on Wednesday, 21st October 2020 at the same venue.

FUFA conducted the mandatory Coronavirus tests for the four clubs’ players and officials before they will camp at the FUFA Technical center, starting Sunday, 18th October 2020.

Tactician Richard Makumbi (in red jacket) talking to the Kiboga Young players during a recent friendly match in Mbale.

Kiboga Young:

The Mbale club is coached by Richard Makumbi, arguably the most successful tactician with the biggest number of clubs promoted in Uganda.

Makumbi will have a healthy selection headache from the pool of players at his disposal.

Steven “Van Der Sar” Makumba

Bugisu Province goalkeeper Steven “Van Der Sar” Makumba, also a comfortable player in the upfront positions will be main man in between the goal posts.

The backline of Emmanuel Lubangakene, Belmos Opio, Julius Kizito, Godwin Kitagenda and Ssemitego are quite tested and ready to deliver when expected.

Midfielder Peter Otai (left) will be key for Kiboga Young

Wide man Alex Kafwo, offensive brains of Peter Otai, Brian Lega will be expected to feed the natural forwards on the team Luka Okori, Godfrey “Gody” Otika and Ibrahim Gidudu.

Other players of substance include Jamaldin and Solomon Owori.

Makumbi believes that his side is well built, balanced and good enough to compete to qualify for the final, win the decisive match and make it to the Uganda Premier League.

We assembled a great team and we have prepared well with several training sessions and high intensity friendly matches. The players are focused, set and determined Richard Makumbi, Kiboga Young FC Head Coach

Richard Makumbi

Ndejje University:

Relegated from the Uganda Premier League at the end of the 2017-18 season, Ndejje University has recollected their pieces in the FUFA Big League and nearly made it to the top flight via a direct promotional route.

Ndejje University has quite a good technical team that has former Uganda Cranes head coach and FUFA Technical Director Asuman Lubowa as the club head of technical affairs.

Raymond Timothy Komakech, head coach of Ndejje University (Photo: David Isabirye)

Raymond Timothy Komakech is head coach of the club having also served in the same position since the Uganda Premier League days.

Experienced goalkeeper Jens Wokroach and Fred Nyokorach are the two available goalies.

George Akena and former Busoga United’s Hamimu Ssemakula are the natural right and left backs respectively most likely to be deployed.

Center backs Ronald Kasongo (formerly at Free Stars) and Atube are center halfs.

With towering midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama unavailable since Wakiso Giants has issues to release him, the technical team is left with the option of hard tackling Bernard Katetemera and Richardson Asaba.

Joshua “Letti” Lubwama has not been released by Wakiso Giants to play for Ndejje University unless otherwise

Simon Ngore of Ndejje University in action against URA’s Moses Sseruyidde. during their times in the Uganda Premier League Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

On loan KCCA midfielder Nicholas Luzige and Simon Ngore are all readily available to add the spark to the offensive department which has established forwards Sula Tumusiime, Brian Ssali and the hardworking Francis Onekalit.

We are prepared for the play-offs. We started a bit late, about one and a half weeks ago to train but the players have all picked up. Raymond Komakech, head coach Ndejje University Football Club

All the players and officials for the four clubs that will play in the promotional play off have been tested for COVID-19.

Also Read: Kitara Vs Kataka key players to watch

Full Programme for All Promotional Play-offs:

18th October 2020 – Arrival for Kitara, Kiboga Young, Ndejje University, Kataka

19th October 2020:

Kitara Vs Kataka – 10 am (Njeru)

Kiboga Young Vs Ndejje University – 2 pm (Njeru)

20th October 2020 – Rest Day

Final, 21st October 2020 – Kitara or Kataka Vs Kiboga Young or Ndejje University – 12 pm (Njeru)

Regional play offs:

22nd October 2020 – Arrival of Buwambo United, Edgars, Catda, Luweero United

Buganda: 23rd October 2020 – Buwambo United Vs Luweero United – 10 am (Njeru)

Kampala: 23rd October 2020 – Edgars Vs Catda – 2 pm (Njeru)

24th October 2020 – Rest Day

Final: Buwambo United or Luweero United Vs Edgars Vs Catda – 12 pm (Njeru)

26th October 2020 – Arrival of Gadafi, Sansiro, Admin, Team Church

Eastern: 27th October 2020 – Gadafi Vs Admin – 10 am (Njeru)

North East: 27th October 2020 – Sansiro Vs Team Church – 2 pm (Njeru)

28th October 2020 – Rest Day

29th October 2020: Gadafi or Admin Vs Sansiro or Team Church – 12 pm (Njeru)

30th October 2020: Arrival for Asingye, Booma, Kigezi, Terrazo & Tiles

Kitara: 31st October 2020: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am (Njeru)

Western: 31st October 2020: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm (Njeru)

1st November 2020: Rest Day

2nd November 2020: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm) – Njeru

3rd November 2020: Arrival for Young Elephant, Calvary, Hot Springs, Northern Gateway

Northern: 4th November 2020: Young Elephant Vs Northern Gateway – 10 am (Njeru)

West Nile: 4th November 2020: Calvary Vs Hot Springs – 2 pm (Njeru)

5th November 2020: Rest Day

6th November 2020: Young Elephant or Northern Gateway Vs Calvary Vs Hot Springs