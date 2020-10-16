Defender Bevis Mugabi will miss Uganda Cranes double header against South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due next month after his club, Motherwell FC confirmed he has sustained an injury.

The Scottish Club had confirmed on Friday that the towering defender suffered a dislocated shoulder in training and will be on the sidelines for four to six weeks.

“Bevis Mugabi will be out for four to six weeks with a dislocated shoulder.” Reads the statement from the club.

“The defender, who has established himself as an important figure in the Motherwell backline, suffered the injury on his return to training earlier this week.”

Mugabi had only returned to his club after a training camp with Uganda Cranes in Dubai last week.

His coach at Motherwell termed this as a big blow and believes the club will miss his services.“

It is a blow to lose Bevis,” manager Stephen Robinson said.

“He has played his way into the team and acquitted himself very well.

“He just seems to be unfortunate that when he gets a run of games, he suffers an injury.”

Uganda will face South Sudan on 9th and 17th November and with about three weeks to the first game, this definitely means Mugabi will not be available.

The Cranes top group B on 4 points same as Burkina Faso while Malawi and South Sudan have 3 and 0 points respectively.