Experienced goalkeeper Martin Elungat has signed a short term deal with Uganda Premier League outfit Mbarara City Football Club.

Baptized as the Ankole Lions, Mbarara City management agreed upon a six month deal with the goalkeeper who is best known as Smartinho in the footballing circles.

The Western Uganda based top flight club beefs up the goalkeeping department that also has Muhammed Ssekebba.

Elungat is excited having joined Mbarara City and ready to serve them diligently.

“I am happy to be at Mbarara City Football Club. With due professionalism and hardworking, I promised to deliver to the best of my expectations” Elungat who has previously featured in Uganda and Kenyan clubs stated.

Elungat started his career with Fire Masters, later played at Sports Club Villa and Express Football Club in Uganda before shifting base to Kenya.

In Kenya, he played at Morohoni Youth, Thika United and lately Zoo.

The Ankole Lions signed Striker Bashir Mutanda, formerly a free agent after his service at Sports Club Villa.

Martin Elungat

Other signings:

Mbarara City also signed offensive midfielder Ronald Edwok and winger Godfrey Kalungi were both recruited from Light Secondary School Football Club.

Mbarara City also recalled offensive midfielder Farouk Samali from a year-long loan spell at Kabale based FUFA Big League club Kigezi Home Boyz FC.

The club also renewed the employment contracts for holding midfielder Pistis Barenge, forward Jude Ssemugabi, Steven Othieno, goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba and Ivorian defender Soulymane Bamba.

Lost:

Mbarara City lost the services of Ibrahim Orit (crossed to Vipers Sports Club), striker Brian Aheebwa (Kampala Capital City Authority Authority – KCCA), bow-legged midfielder Gaddafi Gadihno (Uganda Peoples Defences Forces – UPDF) and Kabuye to Kyetume.

Last season, Mbarara City finished in the 7th place with 36 points off 25 matches as the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.