FUFA Big League Play offs (Semi-finals) – Monday, 19th October 2020:

Kitara Vs Kataka – 10 am (Njeru)

Kiboga Young Vs Ndejje University – 2 pm (Njeru)

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Technical Center, Njeru will not be a recommended place for the faint hearted starting on Monday, 19th October 2020.

The day will mark the official kick off for the promotional play-offs, commencing with the FUFA Big League clubs.

Hoima based Kitara and Kataka from Mbale will engage in the first duel at 10 am before the second contest between Kiboga Young and Ndejje University at 2 pm.

The winner from the two matches will then square off on 21st October 2020 for the available slot in the UPL (Uganda Premier League).

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye take a detailed thesis in the composition of the two teams with their strong points.

Kitara players celebrate a goal

Kitara Football Club:

The Hoima side that has a host of experienced players will be skippered by Maxwell Owachgui.

Experienced players as midfielder Daniel Ekoyu formerly at Sadolin Paints (Kansai Plascon), defender Musa Docca, Phillip Ssempira, Samuel Adibo and Yasin Mubiru.

Orthodox midfielder Jamir Kisitu Nvule who recently signed for Uganda Premier League club, Bright Stars will be allowed to play because FUFA allowed the licenses from last season to be used.

Nvule’s play making antics can shoulder any club to the desired heights given his rich footballing brains that overweigh the diminutive size.

Jamil Kisitu Nvule

Others are; Vincent “Beckam” Kasoki, Ivan Akera, Jamil Kiyimba, Patrick Mugume, Benon Baluku, Ivan Kyote, Brian Mululi, George Senkaba, Denis Monday and hard-working striker Peter Lomoro.

We are determined for the two games ahead of us as we look forward the slot in the Uganda Premier League Joshua Atugonza, CEO Kitara Football Club

Kataka Football Club:

Hailing from Mbale in Eastern Uganda, Kataka is coached by Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango and assisted by Martin Manana.

Toldo and Manana have been of late beefed up by former Uganda Cranes assistant coach Martin Lule and Nimrod Kintu.

Former Uganda U-17 goalkeeper Edward Kasibante is expected to take upon the first place slot ahead of Solomon Okello.

Kataka goalkeeper Edward “Nuer” Kasibante

Skipper Peter Lusimbula is better positioned to start at left back ahead of Noah “Mundeyi” Kizito.

Joel “Baba”Ozikku, Tiff Kahandi, Hassan Wadenga are the other defenders on the team.

Tried and tested midfielder Moses Ssekasana will lead the cast of players in the middle of the pack.

Other midfielders are; Azizi Nambombi, Yasin Mukiibi, Ashraf Mulindi and Swamadu Okullu (young brother to former Uganda U-17 Raymond Derrick Onyai).

The forwards on the team include; Emmanuel “Messi” Mukisa, Nasur Nandala and Yusuf Enzema and Wilber Wamala.

Left footed Peter Lusimbula is the Kataka FC Captain

There is nothing left for chance. The preparations have been made time over and again. The players are mentally and physical prepared for the games. Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango

The team arrivals for the players and players involving the FUFA four clubs in the play offs (Kitara, Kiboga Young, Ndejje University, Kataka).

Godfrey “Toldo” Awanchango, Kataka Football Club head coach

Regional play offs:

22nd October 2020 – Arrival of Buwambo United, Edgars, Catda, Luweero United

Buganda: 23rd October 2020 – Buwambo United Vs Luweero United – 10 am (Njeru)

Kampala: 23rd October 2020 – Edgars Vs Catda – 2 pm (Njeru)

24th October 2020 – Rest Day

Final: Buwambo United or Luweero United Vs Edgars Vs Catda – 12 pm (Njeru)

26th October 2020 – Arrival of Gadafi, Sansiro, Admin, Team Church

Eastern: 27th October 2020 – Gadafi Vs Admin – 10 am (Njeru)

North East: 27th October 2020 – Sansiro Vs Team Church – 2 pm (Njeru)

28th October 2020 – Rest Day

29th October 2020: Gadafi or Admin Vs Sansiro or Team Church – 12 pm (Njeru)

30th October 2020: Arrival for Asingye, Booma, Kigezi, Terrazo & Tiles

Kitara: 31st October 2020: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am (Njeru)

Western: 31st October 2020: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm (Njeru)

1st November 2020: Rest Day

2nd November 2020: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm) – Njeru

3rd November 2020: Arrival for Young Elephant, Calvary, Hot Springs, Northern Gateway

Northern: 4th November 2020: Young Elephant Vs Northern Gateway – 10 am (Njeru)

West Nile: 4th November 2020: Calvary Vs Hot Springs – 2 pm (Njeru)

5th November 2020: Rest Day

6th November 2020: Young Elephant or Northern Gateway Vs Calvary Vs Hot Springs