Forward Seif Batte has signed a year-long employment contract with army sponsored side Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), according to the player’s representative Hadada Nseyeeya.

Batte joined as a free agent after expiry of contract at Kyetume Football Club where he had joined at the start of the 2018-19 season from Maroons.

He had featured for Bright Stars for two seasons after promising service at Kazo based Stegotta in the Kampala Regional League.

Batte was part of the Uganda Cranes team that played at the 2018 CHAN tournament in Morocco.

Other signings:

UPDF has signed several other players as right back Fred Okot, Ronnie Kisekka, Gadaffi Gadihno, goalkeepers Yusuf Wasswa and Tonny Kyamera, Juma Ssebaduka, John Ssemazi, James Begisa, Ibrahim Wamannah, left footed attacker Jesse Kajuba, Simon Mbaziira, Dickens “Diarra” Okwir, Brian Kayanja, Sam Kintu Tiyo, Isa Mubiru, Charles Ssebutinde, James Begesa and Joseph Bright Vuni.

Vuni is a graduate from Young Simba, the junior side of UPDF.

Old players:

Team captain Denis Ssekitoleko, defender Andrew Waiswa, Najib Tusaba, Christopher Kawuga, Robert Nakyenalire, left winger Ezekiel Katende, Ronald Owinyi and goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo are the players who remained from last season.

Released:

More than 10 players were released from the club with a promise of being compensated in January 2021.

Defender Steven Junior Akena, Moses Kamya Mukwaya, Tugume, Enock Omakira., Titus Lubega, Jose Maria Lubega, Davis Kamista, Godwin Kawaga, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Emmanuel Egau, Abasi Kiberu, Roger Milla Ahumuza, Fred Kalanzi and Sydney Ssenyonga were all released.

UPDF was directly promoted to the top tier division, alongside Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) as the season was ended abruptly because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The third club will be determined via a promotional play-off with four clubs; Ndejje University, Kataka, Kiboga Young and Kitara competing for that one slot.

Head coach Kefa Kisala is deputized by Pius Ngabo and Saka Mpiima is the team trainer.

The club has so far engaged in several pre-season build ups and won all the three matches.