Uganda Cranes combative midfielder Taddeo Lwanga is on the verge of a return to the Uganda Premier League, Kawowo Sports can reliably confirm.

The midfielder who terminated his contract with Egyptian outfit Tanta FC in July this year is now a free agent and this website can confirm that negotiation between the player and club are in the final stages.

Taddeo Lwanga in action for Vipers SC before he moved to Egypt. Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The former skipper will re-join Express FC on a one-year deal if all the necessary documentation is done in time.

Lwanga is not new at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, having featured for the Red Eagles between 2014 and 2015.

He later moved to SC Villa and Vipers before moving to Egypt after a good show at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Taddeo Lwanga is joined by Vitalis Tabu in celebrating the equaliser against Vipers at Nakivubo last season while at SC Villa. Credit: © Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE

Express FC has been very busy in the transfer market signing over 15 players as the team looks to building a formidable squad.

The club on Friday announced the signing of Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Juuko and coach Wasswa Bossa believes such players will help in forming a team that will compete for titles next season.